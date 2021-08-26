Fluminense x Atlético-MG: Probable squads, arbitration, embezzlement and more

Three days after drawing 1-1 in the Campeonato Brasileiro, Fluminense and Atlético-MG open their series of duels for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil this Thursday, at 9:30 pm, at Engenhão. The return meeting will take place on September 15, at Mineirão, at 7pm. Whoever advances takes the winner of the confrontation between São Paulo and Fortaleza in the semifinals.

For tonight’s match, Marcão should repeat the formation that started the last meeting with Galo. The main novelty will be in the reserve bank. Newly hired and already regularized, Colombian midfielder Jhon Arias will be available to the tricolor coach. On the other hand, still recovering from an injury on his right thigh, Caio Paulista remains out.

At Atlético-MG, coach Cuca will have to make a change in the defense in relation to the formation of the most recent meeting with Flu. This is because Nathan Silva has already competed in the competition for Atlético-GO and, consequently, will not be able to act. Réver and Igor Rabello compete for the position, with favoritism for the former.

Check all match information

FLUMINENSE X ATHLETIC-MG

Local: Engenhão, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/time: 08/26/2021, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Arbitration: Anderson Daronco (Fifa-RS), assisted by Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa-RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS).

Streaming: SportTV and Premiere

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio; André, Martinelli and Yago; Lucca, Luiz Henrique and Fred. Technician: Bookmark.

Embezzlement: Ganso, Hudson and Caio Paulista, injured; Cazares, unavailable because he played for Corinthians.

Suspended: Yago.

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson, Guga, Réver (Igor Rabello), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Zaracho and Nacho; Savarino, Vargas and Hulk. Technician: Cuca.

Embezzlement: Mariano, Jair and Rafael, injured; Nathan Silva, unavailable for having played for Atlético-GO.

Hanging: –