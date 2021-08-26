Foot on the board! Watch the new Forza Horizon 5 gameplay trailer

Check out the first few minutes that show different regions and cars

Forza Horizon 5 is already one of the most awaited great games of the year, especially for those who like speed. Today (24), at the presentation of the Xbox at Gamescom 2021, the game received a 8 minute trailer showing enough for theincrease the expectation of those who are already anxious.

The trailer shows exactly the first minutes of gameplay of the game. The beginning of the game already introduces us to the title’s poster boy, the Mercedes-AMG One, besides others different cars and biomes, apart from the graphics that, well, do not require the use of any adjective.

The start of the game is the same as previous Forza Horizons. The goal is to get to the starting point of the festival and serves as a tutorial, in addition to leaving the player with the taste of wanting more, mainly for not keeping the super machines we used at the beginning of the franchise’s titles.



At the beginning of Forza Horizon 5, unlike the others, you start cfrom a plane Fast and Furious style driving a Ford Bronco Badlands 2021, perfect car for the initial terrain, a volcanic mountain, until reaching its circuit. The transition of scenery from a snowy mountain to the desert where the race takes place is very fluid.

Soon after, the plane that looks like an Airbus A400m, “drops” a Corvette Stingray 2020, which runs on a paved road with green fields around it and soon enters a sandstorm until vast orange dust disappears.

Continuing with the sample of different scenarios, the colorful plane this time delivers a Porsche 911 configured for rally that makes its way inside a dense forest with lots of mud and puddles, passing through a small village, where you can see a church, one of those typical of the interior, on top of the hill. Important details that sometimes go unnoticed due to the speed.

And finally, the game’s cover car, the most modern Mercedes at the moment. The super car travels along the coast towards the Horizon festival. The game’s creative director, Mike Brown, said Playground Games plans to make available the initial list of cars that will be at the game’s launch later this week.



Brown comments that it will be possible to activate different “modes” on cars. An example is the Mercedes AMG One itself, in which it will be possible to activate the sport mode and the car will lower the suspension and raise the spoiler and this will happen with many cars. This implementation was added thanks to extra development time because of the pandemic, says Mike Brown.

Forza Horizon 5 is being developed with the participation of Mexican professionals such as actors, drivers, writers and artists from the country’s car culture to bring content that portrays the local reality. The game arrives for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on November 9th and will be available on Xbox Game Pass from launch day.

