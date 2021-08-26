For OAB, Alexandre’s impeachment request is unfounded

The Plenary of the Federal Council of the OAB, the entity’s largest deliberative body, approved in an extraordinary session this Tuesday (8/24) an opinion on the request for impeachment of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court. According to the Constitutional Commission, there is no legal basis in the piece.

The document points out that “the full functioning of the STF, as well as the full functioning of all Powers of the Republic, constitutes a pillar of support for the Democratic Rule of Law, and its emptying or compromise represents the overthrow of the democratic regime in the country and the opening for the most diverse violations of rights, since the guardian of the Constitution could no longer act independently to protect and ensure the fundamental rights and guarantees of citizens”.

The opinion concludes that the “inexistence of crimes of responsibility attributable to the eminent Minister Alexandre de Moraes, so that the denunciation presented by the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro, in addition to his illegitimacy for such an initiative, when invoking his condition as Head of the The Federal Executive Branch has no legal basis to justify the opening of impeachment proceedings against the said unjustly and abusively denounced minister, which is why it should be rejected outright by the eminent President of the Federal Senate.”

The document will be sent to the presidents of the National Congress, the STF and the Superior Court of Justice.

“The STF is guardian of the Constitution, its defense is intertwined with the protection of the rule of law and democracy,” he said Marcus Vinicius Furtado Coêlho, president of the commission and former national president of the OAB, after the unanimous approval of the opinion by the entity’s plenary.

Click here to read the opinion of the OAB