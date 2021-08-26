Former BBC Gil do Vigor will be a special judge for the reality show

“The Masked Singer Brasil” will go into effect! Fourth in the “BBB 21”, Gilberto Nogueira, or better known as Gil do Vigor, will be the guest judge on Rede Globo’s reality show next Tuesday (31).

The economist will participate in the fourth night of musical performances as a judge alongside Eduardo Sterbitch, Rodrigo Lombardi, Simone and Taís Araújo.

The former “Big Brother Brasil 21” participant will help evaluate the performance of the characters Boi Bumbá, Gata Espelhada, Jacaré, Monstro and Onça Pintada on the stage of the attraction.

The Masked Singer: Gil do Vigor will be special judge Image: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

Eliminations

“The Masked Singer Brasil” has already had three episodes shown by Rede Globo and so far Sidney Magal (Dogão), Renata Ceribelli (Brigadeiro) and Marcelinho Carioca (Coqueiro) have bid farewell to the R$ 150,000 prize.

The characters Unicórnio, Girassol, Astronauta, Boi Bumbá, Gata Espelhada, Alligator, Monstro and Onça Pintada have not yet been unmasked and are still on the musical reality show.

‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: meet the 12 participants