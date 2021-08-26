Free game alert! Saints Row: The Third Remastered at Epic Games Store

Starting with the description of Saints Row: The Third Remastered we have:
Try the complete, remastered package. Steelport, the original city of sin, has never looked so attractive as it is now drowning in sex, drugs and guns. The Third Street Saints are at the height of power and you must control them. This is your city. These are your rules.
According to Epic Games, this version cost R$ 74.99 and will be offered free to users until September 2, 2021, at noon.
Check out the trailer for Saints Row: The Third Remastered:
In addition, this version already includes more than 30 DLCs, 3 expansion packs with more missions and obviously lots of fast-paced action for you to rule the streets with elements that defy insanity.
Among the minimum requirements to run the game are 8GB of RAM, Windows 10 system, a screen with a resolution of at least 720p, in addition to Intel Core i5-3000 CPU, AMD FX 6000 or newer. In the GPU field it is recommended to have a card with at least 4GB of dedicated VRAM supporting DirectX 11 and Shader Model 6.0.
Download the game by accessing the Epic Games Store via the link below:
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered at Epic Games – download