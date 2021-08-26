Fux says dictatorship is ‘inadmissible’ and impeachment as a minister is ‘in the guise of a threat’ | Policy

Minister Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said on Thursday (26) that a “sectarian dictatorship” in democracy is inadmissible and that the request for impeachment of a Supreme Minister has “the guise of a threat”.

The statement came amidst President Jair Bolsonaro’s attacks on the Judiciary. At the end of last week, Bolsonaro submitted a request for impeachment of minister Alexandre de Moraes, also from the STF. The request was rejected on Wednesday by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG).

“It is not possible, in the country, for judicial decisions to be criminalized. Those who do not accept the court decisions, must use their own resources, their own jurisdictional channels, and not impeachment, because impeachment, let us say, has the guise of a threat, of impeachment of a judge for their opinions.”

Fux also said that, in the case, there was “absolutely no reflection of an act performed that fits the prediction of the impeachment hypotheses.”

“This independence [dos juízes] it is enshrined in the Constitution and cannot be overturned, under penalty of an attack on democracy, under penalty of a violation of the guarantees of the judiciary. Impeachment is an extreme remedy. Judges cannot meet these exacerbated demands under penalty of contemplating a sectarian dictatorship, inadmissible in a democracy”, he added.

The president of the STF also defended decisions taken in the scope of the fake news inquiry and said that, in the face of a threat, the Court must take urgent measures, even if they are “drastic”. “It is preferable to prevent the dog from biting,” he said.

“If we know that anti-democratic acts are being planned that can generate very serious consequences, it is the Judiciary’s duty to use a certain urgent relief. If we know that a crime is on the way to being consummated and that there is no time to listen to interested parties, it must act”, said Fux.

“If a citizen announces that he is already setting up an operation to invade the Federal Supreme Court, are we going to wait for this invasion? No, we have to act immediately and send the records to the MP afterwards. How was it done with the fake process Sometimes the adversarial process, the hearing of the parties, takes place beforehand, sometimes it takes place later so as not to frustrate the purposes of Justice”, he said.