Fux says dictatorship is ‘inadmissible’ and impeachment as a minister is ‘in the guise of a threat’ | Policy

Minister Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said on Thursday (26) that a “sectarian dictatorship” in democracy is inadmissible and that the request for impeachment of a Supreme Minister has “the guise of a threat”.

The statement days after President Jair Bolsonaro submitted a request for impeachment of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, which was rejected on Wednesday by the Senate.

“In a country where judges are afraid to decide, decisions will be worth as much as these men are,” Fux said.

“It is not possible in the country for judicial decisions to be criminalized. Those who do not accept the court decisions, must use their own resources, their own jurisdictional channels, and not impeachment, because impeachment, let us say, has the guise of a threat, of impeachment of a judge for their opinions.”

Fux also said that, in the case, there was “absolutely no reflection of an act performed that fits the prediction of the impeachment hypotheses.”

“This independence [dos juízes] it is enshrined in the Constitution and cannot be overturned, under penalty of an attack on democracy, under penalty of a violation of the guarantees of the judiciary. Impeachment is an extreme remedy. Judges cannot meet these exacerbated demands under penalty of contemplating a sectarian dictatorship, inadmissible in a democracy”, he added.

The president of the STF also defended decisions taken in the scope of the fake news inquiry and said that, in the face of a threat, the Court must take urgent measures, even if they are “drastic”. “It is preferable to prevent the dog from biting,” he said.

The preventive detention of deputy Roberto Jefferson, president of the PTB, determined by minister Alexandre de Moraes in an inquiry that investigates the existence of digital militias, was criticized by the Attorney General’s Office, which he classified as prior censorship. Moraes said that the Attorney’s Office did not respond within the deadline.

“If we know that anti-democratic acts are being planned that can generate very serious consequences, it is the Judiciary’s duty to use a certain urgent relief. If we know that a crime is on the way to being consummated and that there is no time to listen to interested parties, it must act”, said Fux.

The minister noted that, as a rule, the case is first sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, but if the referral to the MP “frustrates the jurisdictional provision, it is necessary to take an emergency measure, which sometimes are drastic measures of restriction of assets, of restriction of freedom”.

If a citizen announces that he is already mounting an operation to invade the Federal Supreme Court, are we going to wait for this invasion? No, we have to act immediately and later send the case to the MP. As was done with the fake news process. Sometimes the adversarial process, the hearing of the parties, takes place beforehand, sometimes it takes place later so as not to frustrate the ends of justice”, he said.

Days after Jefferson’s arrest, the STF authorized new measures for undemocratic acts, this time involving singer Sérgio Reis, suspected of calling for attacks on the STF.