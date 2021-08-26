Galaxy A21 explodes and forces crew to evacuate plane in USA

A smartphone caught fire and forced the crew to evacuate a plane on a flight operated by Alaska Airlines. The information was confirmed by the staff of The Seattle Times, and the trip departed from New Orleans and the whole case happened after the plane landed in Seattle, in the United States.

According to the crew, the smartphone in question is a Galaxy A21. The device was inside the luggage compartment of the plane and, for some unknown reason, it ignited by itself, with the smoke invaded the cabin and this forced the emergency evacuation.