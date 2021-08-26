Galaxy M32: Intermediate Cell Phone Even Better Than Its Predecessor? | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy M32 is yet another launch in Samsung’s long list of new features from 2021. Does it make sense or is it just another device that will be forgotten a few months from now? It’s undeniable that it has a lot in common with the Galaxy A32, but it has a simpler design.
It follows the style of recent M-line launches and has a basic look with a smooth plastic body and a cooktop camera. At least the mirror-painting with chromatic effect makes it look like a more advanced cell phone.
The screen is large, has a Super AMOLED panel with vibrant colors and good brightness level. There’s a 90 Hz refresh rate for smoother system animations, but don’t expect too many games running at 90 fps. The sound part disappoints for being mono and distorting at most.
The battery of the national model is “only” 5,000 mAh, different from the Indian variant that brings the same 6,000 mAh Galaxy M31. The good news is that the autonomy lasts a long time and the recharge time dropped as the battery was reduced and the 15W charger maintained. You can speed up your recharge time even further by purchasing the 25W charger sold separately.
The M32 has a quadruple array of cameras. The main one registers good photos in any situation, while the ultra-wide one sends well in bright scenes. Macro is weaker as it has low resolution and longer focal length than we expect. Finally, there’s the dedicated blur camera that gets the effect right without compromising on colors. The front registers great selfies; while the camcorder does not record in 4K.
The Galaxy M32 arrived by BRL 2,399, but it already appears in promotions around R$ 1,600, as you can see below. It is worth it? It’s so similar to the A32 that it pays to go with the cheaper one. For more details, just check out the full review via the link below.