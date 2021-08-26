Galaxy M32: Intermediate Cell Phone Even Better Than Its Predecessor? | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy M32 is yet another launch in Samsung’s long list of new features from 2021. Does it make sense or is it just another device that will be forgotten a few months from now? It’s undeniable that it has a lot in common with the Galaxy A32, but it has a simpler design.

It follows the style of recent M-line launches and has a basic look with a smooth plastic body and a cooktop camera. At least the mirror-painting with chromatic effect makes it look like a more advanced cell phone.

The screen is large, has a Super AMOLED panel with vibrant colors and good brightness level. There’s a 90 Hz refresh rate for smoother system animations, but don’t expect too many games running at 90 fps. The sound part disappoints for being mono and distorting at most.