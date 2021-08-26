Galiotte ‘steps on the brake’ and must cancel the arrival of reinforcement at Palmeiras in the second half

Palmeiras follows the preparation of the week aiming the confrontation against the Athletic-PR, this Saturday (28), at 9 pm. Verdão’s team needs to end the bad sequence of the last games in the Brazilian Championship if they still want to dream of the competition’s title. Abel Ferreira treats the national tournament as one of his priorities right now.









off field, the president Maurice Galiotte has managed to solve some pendencies in the club’s football folder. Borja and Lucas Lima were loaned to Grêmio and Bahia, respectively. However, as the portal uol sport informed this Thursday (26), other important matters should remain for the next administration.

Hiring a center forward became a priority at Palmeiras, as Deyverson and Luiz Adriano are not exactly the goalscorers of the fans’ dreams. However, according to the report, the arrival of a top scorer is not expected until next year. Thus, Abel will have to look for solutions for the current championships.

Another reinforcement that should not arrive now is from a left-handed defender, another request from the Portuguese commander. This wish should only be fulfilled soon, as the market has shown few options for players who can reach this profile.

On social networks, fans were already quite critical of the football director from Palmeira, Anderson Barros, for the delay in hiring. However, the leader followed the plan defined by the top management of Verdão and made a high investment, for now, was discarded.