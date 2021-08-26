Games: is lower tax justified?

In early August, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) decreed a reduction in the IPI (Excise Tax) levied on consoles, accessories and video game machines. The decrease was the third made to benefit the gaming sector in his government.

According to the Executive, the objective is “to encourage the development of electronic games in the country – the fastest growing branch of the entertainment sector in the world”. But the Ministry of Economy does not present technical reasons that justify the reduction. Economists question the benefits to society and the reasons for choosing the games sector: why doesn’t the government encourage other areas, which employ more people or produce essential items?

The gaming sector, on the other hand, considers the measure positive, but insufficient. The argument is that the effect of the tax reduction on the final consumer price is small, as many components are traded in dollars (which is high). In addition, the sector advocates that the incentive be broader, also aimed at game developers.

How much will the government not receive

Since the beginning of his term, Bolsonaro has issued a decree a year lowering the IPI for games. According to estimates disclosed by the government itself in the announcement of the measures, the three reductions will cause the Union to stop earning R$ 142.84 million in 2021 alone.

Previous governments sought other ways to encourage the sector, such as the opening of public notices by Ancine (National Cinema Agency), which included the development of games, but without reducing taxes.

O UOL contacted the Ministry of Economy, asking what is the government’s technical justification for reducing the IPI to the gaming sector. The article questioned, for example, why the sector was chosen to benefit from the tax reduction, and what advantages this waiver will bring to society. The agency replied that it would not comment.

Who benefits from the measure?

Rodrigo Terra, president of Abragames (Brazilian Association of Digital Game Developers), says that the reductions benefit companies that manufacture consoles and accessories, such as Sony (for PlayStation) and Microsoft (for Xbox). The objective would be to reduce the value of the equipment for the final consumer, but the effect is not direct: manufacturers may or may not transfer the tax discount to the final product.

In the case of the PlayStation 5, for example, the price of the standard version dropped from R$ 4,699 to R$ 4,399.90 because of the lower tax – a reduction of 6.4%. Sony does not produce consoles and accessories in Brazil.

The price of the Xbox Series X had a similar drop, from R$250 (from R$4,599 to R$4,349, a reduction of 5.4%). O UOL asked Microsoft which game products the company produces in Brazil, and how many workers are involved. The company responded that the information is internal and cannot be disclosed.

The tax influences [no preço], but the rise of the dollar ends up making the reduction for the consumer very peripheral. (…) In Brazil, the price variation for video game items is very low. People buy really expensive.

Rodrigo Terra

It is worth it?

Lorreine Messias, a researcher at Insper’s Taxation Center, says that, when granting tax cuts, the government needs to take into account the benefits that the measure will bring to society. “If these benefits outweigh the cost, the intervention is worth it,” he says.

According to her, the issue is that, for the games sector, there do not seem to be benefits that justify the government giving up these revenues.

One of the arguments that have been used to justify the exemption is the size and growth of the sector. Earlier this year, a study carried out by the Visa card brand, for example, pointed out that financial transactions on gaming platforms and consoles were boosted by the pandemic, registering growth of 140% in 2020 compared to 2019.

For Messias, however, this type of data should not be considered decisive in the formulation of public policies. The researcher claims that the measure seems to be much more political than technical.

Simply generating revenue or billing doesn’t say anything about an industry. In addition, the gaming sector’s revenue is very small compared to other segments. When deciding on public policy, other aspects have to be taken into account, such as the capacity to generate jobs and competitive advantages.

Lorreine Messiah

João Olenike, executive president of the IBPT (Brazilian Institute of Planning and Taxation), says that the reduction in taxes “is always welcome”, but that the ideal would be for the government to reduce the taxation of products considered essential, especially for the low-income families.

For the economy, it would be better for the country to have more credibility and legal security, attracting investments and causing the dollar to fall. Then we would have an effective reduction in prices, and not just video games.

John Olenike

Association advocates “more aggressive” action

Rodrigo Terra, from Abragames, says that it is necessary to put the stimulus to innovation, technology and culture in the balance.

Games are part of an innovation movement. A country does not survive just by making basic investments.

Rodrigo Terra

Even so, he doesn’t think the government’s measures so far have been enough. The criticism is that the tax cuts do not benefit developers, as they generally use different equipment than those purchased by regular gamers.

Abragames estimates that there are 400 game development studios in Brazil, from small to large. According to data from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed, of the Ministry of Economy), the two sectors of developers (development and licensing of programs) created 2,620 formal jobs in May 2021. In the same month, the entire country opened more than 280 thousand job openings.

A census carried out by the federal government on the games sector, published in 2018, indicated that most developers were concentrated in the South and Southeast regions, mainly in São Paulo.

At the end of the day, for developers, it also matters that the console costs half or a third of what it costs today. But, for that, the action needs to be more drastic: it would need to zero all the rates. The interesting thing about the measure is that it opens up the possibility of dialogue so that equipment from the game industry can reach a competitive price, and more studios can produce.

Rodrigo Terra

By the latest government decision, the IPI rate for video game consoles and machines dropped from 30% to 20%; for parts and accessories for consoles and video game machines where the images are played back on a screen, the tax went from 22% to 12%; and for video games with a built-in screen and its parts, the rate, which was 6%, was zeroed.