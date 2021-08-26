Games With Gold: September Games Revealed

Microsoft Announces Four Games With Gold September

As is already common, the games are released for free every month to all subscribers of Xbox Live Gold, and after announcing that all 360 games released in the program Games With Gold will be backward compatible on Xbox One, we all win more games, so enjoy. games with gold september

Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

On Xbox One, Live Gold subscribers get it for free Warhammer: Chaosbane during the month of September, While Mulaka will be free of September 16th to October 15th, 2021.

Xbox 360

Already on the other two consoles, starting September 1st, ZOE HD it will be grace until the day 15. From day 16 the download will be Hydro Thunder until day 31.

