Gamescom 2021: Amazon Games Announces New World Open Beta for September

Amazon Games also released new game trailer at the event.

After postponing the release of New World, a Amazon Games announced today, August 25, the open beta of the game. The open tests of New World will take place from the 9th to the 12th of September. In it, players will have the opportunity to explore the mysterious island of Aeternum before the official launch on September 28th.

THE Amazon Games also featured a new trailer on Opening Night Live, opening event of Gamescom 2021. The trailer highlights some of the most beautiful and unique regions players will encounter in Aeternum, as well as showing the immense siege battles and enemies that inhabit the world. Check out the trailer (dubbed) below.

Pre-purchases of the New World for PC can be made on the Amazon website and in the Store steam. See the gameplay that our dear bald head of the views did on closed beta in New World.

New World Closed Beta



O closed beta of MMORPG gives Amazon Games it happened in July and had a lot of stories to tell. First, New World reached 190,000 players online at the same time on steam, surpassing even older and more consolidated games, such as GTA V Online. The numbers were reached in the debut of closed beta, but the next day had a peak of 188,000 players. This beta was only available to those who pre-purchased the game.

However, what most marked the closed beta in New World were the deaths via “burned” of several Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 video cards of EVGA. The maker of GPUs custom is replacing the products that were broken during the game.

New World will be released on September 28th for PRAÇA. Excited for the game after such a delay? Because I do.

