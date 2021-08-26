Gamescom 2021: Check out everything that went down on Opening Night Live!

Gamescom 2021 officially began this Wednesday (25). The first day of the event, called Opening Night Live, brought a flurry of console and PC gaming news.

Among the highlights were the revelations of the official release dates of the long-awaited Infinite Halo and Forbidden West horizon. In addition to the Xbox and PlayStation exclusives, respectively, titles like Saints Row, Far Cry 6, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Death Stranding Director’s Cut gained new videos.

Check out, below, all the best that went down in Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2021.

The King of Fighters XV

Bus Simulator 21

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Dolmen

Nobody Saves The World

soundfall

Dream Cycle

Stray Blade

Saints Row

Marvel Midnight Suns

Infinite Halo

Call of Duty Vanguard

Cult of the Lamb

Midnight Fight Express

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RfrEF1VLo

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

splitgate

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Outlast Trials

Synced: Off-Planet

dokev

Jurassic World Evolution 2

bloodhunt

Park Beyond

JETT: The Far Shore

Forbidden West horizon

Tales of Luminaria

Fall Guys

Valheim

Sifu

New World

Death Stranding

So, what did you think of Opening Night Live from Gamescom 2021? Leave your comment below!