Gamescom 2021: Check out everything that went down on Opening Night Live!

Gamescom 2021 officially began this Wednesday (25). The first day of the event, called Opening Night Live, brought a flurry of console and PC gaming news.
Among the highlights were the revelations of the official release dates of the long-awaited Infinite Halo and Forbidden West horizon. In addition to the Xbox and PlayStation exclusives, respectively, titles like Saints Row, Far Cry 6, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Death Stranding Director’s Cut gained new videos.
Check out, below, all the best that went down in Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2021.
The King of Fighters XV
Bus Simulator 21
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
Dolmen
Nobody Saves The World
soundfall
Dream Cycle
Stray Blade
Saints Row
Marvel Midnight Suns
Infinite Halo
Call of Duty Vanguard
Cult of the Lamb
Midnight Fight Express
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RfrEF1VLo
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
splitgate
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
The Outlast Trials
Synced: Off-Planet
dokev
Jurassic World Evolution 2
bloodhunt
Park Beyond
JETT: The Far Shore
Forbidden West horizon
Tales of Luminaria
Fall Guys
Valheim
Sifu
New World
Death Stranding
