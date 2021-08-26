Gasoline price goes up again and is already found at R$ 6.49 in Juiz de Fora

The new readjustment in the price of gasoline, announced by Petrobras on the 11th, is already being felt by the judge-forano drivers. According to a survey carried out by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) between the 15th and last Saturday (21st), a liter of fuel is already found at up to R$ 6.49 at Juiz de Fora gas stations. On average, the product costs R$ 6.30 at the pumps, the highest value found by the ANP over the past nine weeks.

According to a survey by the regulatory agency, the average value of a liter of regular gasoline in Juiz de Fora jumped from R$ 6.05 the previous week to the R$ 6.30 observed last week, an increase of 4.13%. The maximum price increased by 1.5%: it was R$ 6.39 between the 8th and 14th and went to R$ 6.49. Also noteworthy is the growth in the minimum value of fuel at the judge-forano stations, which was found at BRL 5.93 the week before and now has a floor of BRL 6.19, a consolidated growth of 4.38% .

In the case of gasoline with additives, the maximum value has remained stagnant over the past two weeks at R$ 6.49. The minimum value, however, grew by 5.5%: the floor was R$5.93 between the 8th and 14th and is now R$6.26. As a result, the average fuel price rose from R$ 6.15 to R$ 6.38, an increase of 3.73%.

Floating price regime

According to the professor at the Faculty of Economics at UFJF Weslem Faria, the repeated increase in fuel prices is due to the floating price regime policy adopted by Petrobras, which is responsible for managing practically all of the distribution in the country. Fuels are priced according to the international price of oil barrels.

At this moment, with the resumption of economic activities by countries in Europe and also in the United States, the demand for energy, including fossil fuel, which is the main matrix of these countries, increases. “Increasing demand for these products increases the price. The instability in the Middle East also impacts prices. Another factor that we need to take into account is the dollar price, as the price of the commodity is given in US dollars. If our domestic currency is losing value against the dollar, it means that international products are becoming more expensive for us.”

Thus, as Professor Weslem explains, the increase in the price of a barrel of oil and the higher dollar make the prices charged by gas stations change frequently and, generally, to higher figures. The pricing policy, according to Weslem, was adopted by pressure from investors and also due to political crises. The model was chosen to rescue investments and profits and impacts the entire population, according to the professor.

“Everyone needs fuel directly or indirectly. Directly for those who fill the tank, buy cooking gas and so on. Indirectly, the products we purchase are transported by road. Diesel is used intensively, which is derived from petroleum, for the goods to circulate. If the cost of transport increases, it impacts all products in the economy and this ends up falling in general to society, which has to deal with this increase in cost.”

Weslem also explains that commodities have a volatile price, so and due to political instability in Brazil, the change in values ​​should continue. “I believe it will continue to vary, and to vary upwards, due to this recovery, which is still partial, but which should further pressure the price. This demand is expected to extend from six months to a year, as economies are coming out of the hibernation of the isolation period.”

He also points out that political instability, added to problems such as fires, deforestation, waste of natural resources and lack of confidence in investments, also have an effect on the devaluation of the Real, which has not occurred in other emerging countries.

Shot at the judge-forano posts

The increase in the value of gasoline throughout 2021 is impressive in Juiz de Fora. In January, the novelty was that the price of a liter of fuel exceeded R$ 5 in the city, with a maximum value of R$ 5.16 in an ANP survey carried out between the 17th and 23rd of the first month of the year. In March, fuel broke the R$ 6 barrier for the first time this year, a level at which it would remain in the following months. An article published by the Tribuna on the 12th of that month revealed the maximum cost of up to R$ 6.09 of regular gasoline at judge-forano stations. In May, a survey by the Tribuna revealed the maximum value of up to R$ 6.29 per liter in Juiz de Fora. The price was surpassed last June, when gasoline cost up to R$ 6.73, according to a new survey by the report.

Professor Weslem Faria emphasizes that the consumer needs to be aware and demand inspection of prices charged by service stations. “I believe that abuses occur. In Juiz de Fora, the day after (the announcement of the increase), the values ​​are readjusted. But that gasoline that is in the tank has the invoice for the previous price and this cannot be done.” He points out that consumer protection agencies need to reinforce the inspection of the price that leaves the distributor and what is practiced at the pump.

Price at refineries rises 51% in the year

The increase in the value of gasoline noted in Juiz de Fora is a reflection of the most recent readjustment in the value practiced by the refineries, authorized by Petrobras. On the last 11th, the state-owned company announced the jump in the average price of a liter of the product from R$ 2.69 to R$ 2.78, an increase of 3.3%. With the frequent highs practiced by the company, the fuel accumulates an increase of 51% in 2021, while diesel advanced about 40%, with nine adjustments since the first day of the year.

In a statement, Petrobras recalled that “until it reaches the consumer, federal and state taxes are added; costs for purchasing and mandatory blending of anhydrous ethanol; in addition to the costs and margins of the distribution companies and resellers”, says the state-owned company. “Thus, the values ​​practiced at the refineries by Petrobras are different from those perceived by the final consumer in retail”, he adds.

The successive readjustments were a reason for discomfort in the federal government. In April, economist Roberto Castello Branco was replaced by General Joaquim Silva e Luna in charge of the state-owned company after President Jair Bolsonaro made a series of criticisms of the rise in fuel prices practiced by the economist’s administration. Since then, the general has carried out two readjustments in fuel prices.

Tankers on strike

Through a statement, the Union of Transport Companies of Fuels and Petroleum Derivatives of the State of Minas Gerais (Sindtanque) stated that it is in a ‘strike state’, prepared to cross its arms in a great movement, for an indefinite period, in case the State does not reduce the value of ICMS on diesel, from the current standard of 15% to 12%, as was practiced until 2011.

“The successive increases in fuel prices have burdened the budget of transporters and the Brazilian population. In our case, in the transport of fuels and petroleum derivatives, the constant readjustments of diesel have sacrificed the sector, given that fuel is an input that corresponds to around 70% of freight costs”, explains Sindtanque.

For the union organization, it is not federal taxes that have an impact, but state taxes, such as ICMS and PMPF (Weighted Average Final Price), which contribute to the increase in fuel prices. Sindtanque’s claim has existed for about ten years. “After several meetings, the Government of Minas did not offer any benefits or improvements for the category. The commitment to return the ICMS rate on diesel to 12% was just a promise.”

The Tribuna demanded the Government of Minas about the impasse, but did not receive an answer until the closing of this edition.