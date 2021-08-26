Gil do Vigor meets Fiuk again and says goodbye before going on to study for a PhD in the US

The ex-BBB21 Gil of Vigor and fiuk met again this Wednesday (25) to say goodbye before the economist’s trip to the United States, where he will attend a PhD.

Gil shared a series of stories with the son of Fabio Jr., who promises that he will visit his friend in the United States.

“I’m here with my love,” says Gil. “I’ll visit you there, huh? You will not leave me like this. How are you going to abandon us, Gil?” says Fiuk.

Afterwards, the two joke about the “Giuk” shipp, due to the economist’s “infatuation” with the singer during confinement at the BBB, and Gil jokes: “Do they [os seguidores] are discovering our relationship? Not! No, it is not…”.

The economist shows his nails painted and Fiuk jokes, referring to the news that said the economist was having an affair: “Were you showing your nail or your wedding ring, Gil? I saw other gossip there that I’m jealous.”

Gil do Vigor was fourth in the 21st edition of Big Brother Brazil, and Fiuk, in third, reaching the final against Camilla de Lucas and the champion, Juliette.

