Gilberto says that a place in the Champions League is special: “It’s a boy’s dream”

Last Tuesday (24), the Benfica tied 0 to 0 with the PSV Eindhoven with one less since 32 minutes of the first half, when Lucas Veríssimo was sent off. At Estádio da Luz, the Encarnados had won 2-1 and thus secured a spot in the group stage of the Champions League. This Friday (27), the draw for the keys will take place.









Right-back Gilberto, through his staff, spoke of the experience that will be playing in the competition: “It’s a boy’s dream to be able to compete in the competition, and seeing that goal materialize has been, without a doubt, one of the most special moments of my career. Champions games have an atmosphere unlike anything I’ve ever experienced”.

He also praised Benfica’s stance in Eindhoven, after Veríssimo’s expulsion: “It was a result achieved with a lot of struggle, faith, determination and dedication. We knew it would be a very difficult game, and due to the circumstances of the match, our task ended up getting a little more complicated, but our group showed how strong and capable it is”.

Gilberto has been with Encarnados since the 2020-21 season, at the request of coach Jorge Jesus, who faced him a lot during his time at Fluminense. Benfica had been left out of the Champions League after losing to PAOK, then Abel Ferreira, in the third round of the competition. Now the mission has been achieved.

Remembering that, this Friday (27), there is the draw that will define the Champions League groups for the 2021-22 season. Benfica will be in Pot 3, and could fall into the group of important teams in European football.