GM president in Brazil and South America leaves group command – Economy

In a note without much detail, the General Motors informed this afternoon of Wednesday, 25, that the president of the company does not Brazil and on South America, Carlos Zarlenga, decided to leave the group “to look for other opportunities.” The announcement takes place ten days after the return of operations at the factory in Gravataí (RS), which was almost five months down due to lack of semiconductors for the production of Onix, best selling car in the Parents before the chip crisis.

Tomorrow the employees of the unit will return Sao Caetano do Sul, who stayed at home for nearly two months. In this case, the company took the opportunity to renovate the factory to start production of the new pickup Montana. In both cases, only the teams from one work shift returned. The second remains suspended indefinitely.

The company says it will nominate a successor to lead the region soon. Until then, the Chief Financial Officer of GM South America, Roberto Martin, will conduct the brand’s business temporarily.

According to the note, the president of GM International, Steve Kiefer, thanked the Argentine Zarlenga’s leadership in South America since 2013, noting that he “has been a driving force for change, not only in our business, but in the automotive industry in South America”.

He also cites that, under his leadership, GM is making a historic investment to provide market-leading global vehicles and build on the company’s more than 100 years of success. Chevrolet in the region. That’s R$ 10 billion for the period 2021 to 2025.

“He took the Chevrolet brand to market leadership in Brazil and kept it in South America,” said Kiefer. According to him, Zarlenga has also built “a solid foundation for Chevrolet’s sustainable success” in the region.