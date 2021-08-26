Gomes: Europeans take advantage of the gap to challenge FIFA and ‘take’ football – 24/08/2021

The Club Leagues of England and Spain have announced that they will not release their players for national team matches in the World Cup qualifiers. In England, the excuse is Covid: players from the red list countries (there are many, including Brazil) would need to respect a 10-day quarantine when returning to England and “would lose their physical shape”. In Spain, the complaint is the schedule of the South American qualifiers, with the increase of one game (two to three) and two more days of release.

The real thing is that clubs, which pay huge salaries to their players, do not miss any chance they have to challenge FIFA and national football. They don’t like to release, they don’t want the guys to go out and play for their countries. Curious, because they hire national team players, but then they don’t want them to play for national teams. What’s more, they don’t even ask players what they want.

I understand that there is a tug of war and that everyone is looking out for their own interests. What bothers me is the casuistry, the opportunism.

In Europe, including England, the “digital certificate”, a kind of “health passport”, entitles people to do almost anything. Just show complete vaccination or negative PCR or have contracted Covid within the previous six months. In the UK, which is no longer part of the European Union, the certificate name is “NHS Covid Pass”. The principle of liberation for people to participate in events, travel, etc. ‘is the same.

As we know, football players have been vaccinated, either by age or by the clubs’ initiative. Yes, the rule is for everyone: if you arrive from a country on the “red list”, even if you are vaccinated, you need to be quarantined for 10 days.

OK, it’s a problem for clubs, no doubt. They would lose players by a game or two. But what if a player wants to travel to visit his family during the FIFA date? Can’t you too? It seems to me a big restriction of freedom on the part of the employer, always with the argument “I pay the salary”.

It is obvious that the rule of the English government is aimed at limiting tourism and the entry of people into the country, controlling the epidemic. It is also obvious that professionals such as football players, who are able to perform PCRs on a daily basis, could be released before those 10 days. Another possibility? Why not postpone a championship round? After all, there are 60 players that would embezzle clubs.

There is no interest for the League of Clubs in negotiating something like this with the authorities, because it is more beneficial for them to simply ban athletes from leaving.

As in Spain there are no rules as strict as in England for the entry of travelers, so the main argument was different: the increase from 9 to 11 days of release.

The real one? As we saw in the movement of the Superliga (which united only half a dozen powerful ones), now we see another step of the clubs that, in fact, do not want to be submitted to FIFA and Uefas of life. They want football for themselves, only for them.