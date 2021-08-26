Google ends up with best discord music bot

YouTube demanded that Discord’s music bot Groovy be shut down. As of August 30th, platform users will no longer be able to type the name of a song along with a specific command to listen to a sound with friends. That’s because, previously, the songs used came mostly from Google’s video platform.

According to The Verge, Groovy was installed on at least 16 million servers. However, Google representatives told the vehicle that the bot, by using YouTube as its audio source, violated the terms of the video platform by “modifying the service and using it for commercial purposes.”

In the report, it is said that the creator of Groovy, called Nik Ammerlaan, already expected this to happen. In his words, the main motivation behind creating the bot was that a friend of his created one that was no good. So he decided to make one that was more reliable. However, even for Ammerlaan himself, it was a matter of time before something like this happened.

“I want to thank each one of you for using Groovy. All of you were part of making it what it is today. I hope you have a great day and remember: stay groovy,” says a message posted by the bot’s creator on Groovy server. This is how the story of one of Discord’s best bots ends, which allowed for a more fun setting for so many conversations. It remains to be seen if another one will emerge that will replace Groovy one day.