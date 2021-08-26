Google must pay around R$80 billion to Apple to maintain itself as Safari’s default search engine

Every year, Google pays Apple a mountain of money to secure its dominance as the default search engine in Safari, the factory browser on iPhone, iPad and Mac devices. the value will be even higher than in 2020. If last year it was US$ 10 billion (about R$ 52.5 billion), the figure will rise to US$ 15 billion — R$ 78.7 billion — this year. Analysts also point out that this amount is expected to reach up to US$ 20 billion in 2022. The data is based on “Apple’s public archive disclosures, such as a bottom-up analysis of Google’s TAC (Traffic Acquisition Costs) payments.”

One of the analysts, Toni Sacconaghi, says Google is probably “paying to make sure Microsoft doesn’t outdo it.” Analysts describe two potential risks to Google’s payment to Apple: regulatory risk and Google simply deciding the deal is no longer worth it. Apple’s decision to keep Google the default search engine on the iPhone, iPad and Mac has received increasing criticism over the years. In an interview earlier this year, Apple’s senior director of global privacy, Jane Horvath, said Google is the most popular search engine, which would justify the investment despite security concerns.