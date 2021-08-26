Government already has a minimum wage forecast for 2022; see the value

The government is expected to estimate that the minimum wage will rise to approximately R$1,170 next year. The value, however, tends to be revised upwards until the end of the year, as the economic team used outdated inflation parameters to forecast the correction of the wage floor, which is currently R$1,100 per month.

The calculation of the adjustment considers that inflation (measured by the INPC) will be 6.2% this year. However, market projections already point to inflation above 7%.

The new estimate for the minimum wage should be in the 2022 Budget proposal, to be sent to Congress by August 31st.

The budget project, therefore, will be far from a realistic scenario. The text will bring outdated macroeconomic parameters and will not include measures treated as priorities by the government, but which are still under negotiation, such as the expansion of Bolsa Família. The government will send the proposal to the Legislature to respect the deadline provided for by law, but it already says that changes will have to be made to the text during the process, until the end of the year.

To prepare the 2022 accounts, the economic team opted to maintain the grid of economic parameters released in July. However, given the market fluctuations in recent weeks, forecasts for the indicators have changed significantly. In the case of the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), which guides the readjustment of the minimum wage -it is also used in collective bargaining agreements and bargaining-, the Ministry of Economy’s forecast presented in July considers an increase of 6.2% in the year, while the market and government officials alike expect stronger growth.

Two weeks ago, the secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, presented a scenario of stronger inflation and said that market estimates already point to a level of 7.2% for the INPC for the year. The Ibre FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics, of the Getulio Vargas Foundation) estimates that the index will end the year at 8%. “The government will send a piece [orçamentária] that has no credibility,” said Juliana Damasceno, an economist and public finance researcher at the Institute.

Despite the tightening of the budget, she defends the rule that imposes the correction of the minimum wage (and expenses related to the minimum wage) by the INPC. “There is an erosion of people’s purchasing power, difficulties in the informal sector. So, indexing makes perfect sense [desses gastos] and that the government review other types of expenses.” The Constitution determines that the minimum wage must guarantee the maintenance of the worker’s purchasing power. Therefore, the value has to be corrected for inflation.

For 2021, the government announced the increase to R$ 1,100, considering a projection of the behavior of prices at the end of last year. But inflation, measured by the INPC (and released by the IBGE), was more accelerated. Therefore, for next year, the government should grant an additional increase of approximately R$ 2 in the salary floor. Therefore, the 2022 readjustment starts from a minimum wage of around R$1,102 per month. With the push to prepare a 2022 Budget project within the tax laws, the economic team is still evaluating whether, in the proposal to be submitted next week, it will already account for this retroactive adjustment of R$ 2.

The hammer has already been hit on the 6.2% increase – in the inflation forecast released in July. Because of these points still under discussion, the estimate of the minimum wage should be changed by the end of the year. For now, in the Budget proposal, the value should vary between R$1,169 and R$1,171 per month. This margin is exactly the R$ 2 of the retroactive increase from last year. However, government technicians say that the most likely scenario is that the projection for the national floor is R$1,169, leaving the retroactive increase to be agreed upon at the end of the year.

This should put even greater pressure on the 2022 Budget. In April, when the government presented the LDO (law that provides the basis for the Budget to be drawn up), the projection was that the minimum wage would go to R$1,147, but the value will need to be corrected because of accelerating inflation.

According to government data, for each 0.1 percentage point increase in the INPC, there is an expansion of R$ 771.9 million in public expenditure. The minimum wage is also the floor paid in social security benefits, such as retirement and pensions.

The budget proposal for 2022 must be sent to Congress with a forecast of R$ 89 billion for the payment of precatório – government debts recognized by the courts and with no chance of appeal. This spending, which grew strongly and is treated by Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) as a meteor, will consume all the space in the Budget that the government expected to have to implement positive measures for the election year.

The accounts for 2022 will not include, for example, a supercharged version of Bolsa Família. Lack of resources is also likely to limit investment funds. The government’s plan is to approve the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) which parcels out precatories and the reform of the IR (income tax) and obtain space in the Budget to implement these programs in 2022. Both proposals, however, suffer heavily resistance from market agents and part of Congress. Without approval, government technicians say it will not be possible to reinforce social programs next year.