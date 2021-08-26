Grêmio vs Flamengo live: where to watch the Copa do Brasil match | streaming

Grêmio and Flamengo face each other, this Wednesday (25), for the first leg of the 2021 Cup of Brazil quarterfinals. accompanied live by Globoplay on PC or on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones. The team from Rio Grande do Sul has not won a duel against the Rio de Janeiro team since 2018.

Watching the Flamengo game is now easy, just accessing the transmission through a Globo Account, on the PC or on Android and iPhone (iOS) cell phones. New users must register using an email address or importing a Facebook or Google account. Check out how to log in and watch the game between Grêmio and Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil 2021 live on Globoplay.

Grêmio x Flamengo live: how to watch the game on the PC

Step 1. To watch the match between Grêmio and Flamengo live today, go to Globoplay’s webpage (globoplay.globo.com) and click on “Now on TV” to access the schedule;

Step 2. In this step, click on the “Watch now” button to enter the login screen and access the live stream of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil;

Step 3. Using your registered email and password, log in to the platform. You can also import data from a Facebook or Google account. Once that is done, click on “Enter” and the TV Globo online transmission will start automatically. If you do not have a Globo Account, click on “Register”;

Step 4. Complete all requested data and check “I’m human” to continue. Then agree to the terms of use. Finally, click on the “Register” button and wait for the live broadcast of the match between Grêmio and Flamengo to start.

Grêmio x Flamengo live: how to watch the game on your cell phone

Step 1. To watch the match between Grêmio and Flamengo live on your cell phone, enter the Globoplay app. At the bottom of the page, tap the “Now” tab. Press the “Watch now” button to login or register for Conta Globo;

Step 2. Login with registered email and password, or link a Facebook or Google account to access the service. Click “Join” and wait for today’s game streaming to start automatically. If you do not have a Globo Account, tap on “Sign up” and fill in all the requested data. Check the “I’m human” selection and agree to the terms of use to complete. Finally, tap the “Register” button to start the live stream.

