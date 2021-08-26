Guardiola indicates Manchester City’s departure in 2023 and reveals willingness to coach national teams

Coach Pep Guardiola was already the target of a huge popular mobilization to train the Brazilian team years ago. The desire of the fans of the Seleção can be revived because, on Wednesday (25), the Spanish coach said he is willing to make the transition from clubs to national teams soon.

At a sponsor’s event, Guardiola indicated that he should take some time to rest after his contract with Manchester City expires in 2023, but that he is thinking about taking on a national team later.

A selection, yes. Next step will be a selection, yes, if there is a possibility. A selection is a next step. I must take a break after seven years (from Manchester City), I need to stop and see, learn from other coaches, and maybe take that path. I would like to train in a Euro Cup, a Copa America, a World Cup.”

The Cityzens’ commander is just 50 years old – an age still considered low for coaches – and has worked for three clubs in his career: Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Manchester City.