Guardiola ‘invited’ him to train Cruzeiro and responds with good humor

Guardiola participated in an event promoted by XP Investimentos (Photo: Reproduction) One of the main technicians on the planet, the Spanish Pep Guardiola, now in charge of Manchester City, England, responded with good humor to an ‘invitation’ to take over Cruzeiro.

The episode took place this Wednesday during XP Invest, an event promoted by brokerage firm XP Investimentos, a partner of cruise in the viability of the club-company project.

In a joking tone, Guardiola was asked by Pedro Mesquita, XP’s investment director and very close to the heavenly summit, about the possibility of moving to Belo Horizonte.

“I’m just going to answer a request from some friends who asked me to make you a proposal, so that one day you can coach the biggest club in Brazil, Cruzeiro Esporte Clube,” said Mesquita.

With good humor, Guardiola gave the following answer: “Surely a fan of Cruzeiro (who asked the question). Certainly”.

The coach has been at only three clubs in his career: Barcelona-ESP (20080 to 2012), Bayern Munich-ALE (2013 to 2016), and now Manchester City-ING (since 2016). Its extensive list of titles includes two Champions Leagues (2008/09 and 2010/11) and three Club World Cup trophies (2009, 2011 and 2013).