Guardiola jokes when asked if he would train Cruzeiro. ‘Fan question’

The renowned Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, current Manchester City coach, joked, at an online event promoted by XP Investimentos, this Wednesday (25), when asked if, one day, he would coach Cruzeiro. “Surely he’s a fan of Cruzeiro (who asked the question). He certainly is,” he said, after a laugh.

Guardiola participated in a table about the challenges of sport and life with the lecture “Building a winning team” during Expert XP, an event that started last Tuesday (23rd) and will continue until this Thursday (26).

The person who questioned him at the meeting was the head of XP’s investment bank, Pedro Mesquita, a Cruzeiro fan who was even invited by businessman Régios Campos to help the club in its search for a great investor after the publication of the law that created the Sociedade Anônima do Football (SAF).

The question, taken on the side of irreverence, was asked at the end of the meeting. “I’m just going to answer a request from some friends who asked me, in the end, to make you a proposition, so that one day, you can train the biggest club in Brazil, Cruzeiro Esporte Clube,” stated Pedro Mesquita.

After a laugh, Guardiola replied: ” “He is surely a fan of Cruzeiro (who asked the question). It certainly is.”

Expert XP is a free online event that discusses issues of politics, economics, technology, finance and entrepreneurship and can be watched by this site.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.