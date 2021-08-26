Guardiola on the Cruise? Coach plays with invitation to run the club

Spaniard Pep Guardiola, one of the best coaches in the world, and who currently runs Manchester City (ING), used his good humor to respond to an “invitation” to head Cruzeiro. The coach, at an event promoted by a large investment broker in Brazil, was asked by one of the participants about training the celestial club someday.

The joke, which took place today (25), came from Pedro Mesquita, director of XP Investimentos, and who strengthened ties with the current directors of Cruzeiro after the club-company theme gained strength in Brazilian football and, consequently, in the backstage of Raposa.

“I’m just going to answer a request from some friends who asked me to make you a proposition, so that one day you can train the biggest club in Brazil, Cruzeiro Esporte Clube”, said Mesquita during a hearing with Guardiola, at XP Invest .

Guardiola replied with few words, but in a humorous tone. “Surely he’s a fan of Cruzeiro [o autor da pergunta]. It certainly is,” said Pep.

At the same event, Guardiola, serious this time, revealed plans for the sequel to his career. The intention is to direct a selection.

“A selection, yes. Next step will be a selection, yes, if there is a possibility. A selection is a next step. I must have a rest after seven years [do Manchester City], I need to stop to see, learn from other trainers, and maybe take that path. I would like to train in a Euro Cup, a Copa America, a World Cup,” said Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola’s first big job took place at Barcelona (ESP) between 2008 and 2012. Then the coach managed Bayern Munich (ALE) in the interval between 2013 and 2016, when he has since been in charge of Manchester City. The coach has important titles on his resume, such as two European Champions Leagues [2008/2009 e 2010/2011] and three FIFA Club World Cups [2009, 2011 e 2013].