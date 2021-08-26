Gugu’s daughters accuse aunt of lying while testifying to presenter’s probate process | Pop & Art

Gugu Liberato’s daughters, Sofia and Marina, accuse their aunt of lying about matters involving the inheritance left by their father.

The lawyer representing the twins, Nelson Wilians, said the video published on Wednesday (25) by the website Metrópoles was “unduly leaked”.

“They did not give an interview to any media outlet, nor will they. The recording was made directly to the Court and is part of the Inventory process that is proceeding in secrecy of justice. Therefore, the video was improperly leaked to the press and the facts will be investigated in the appropriate sphere,” Wilians said in a note sent by his press office to the G1.

Presenter Augusto Liberato, known as Gugu, died in November 2019 after suffering a domestic accident at his home in Orlando, USA.

He was 60 years old and was the father of three children — Sofia, Marina and João — whom he had with the doctor Rose Miriam Di Matteo.

In the video of about 18 minutes, the sisters say that their aunt, Aparecida de Fátima Liberato Caetano, lies about documents involving the inheritance process. They also claim that their brother, João, is being manipulated by their aunt and accuse their former lawyers of lying.

In addition, Sofia and Marina defend their mother and say that she had a stable relationship with her father, something contested by Aparecida and the family’s lawyers.

Wanted by G1, the Gugu estate stated through a press office that it does not comment on matters in secret of justice.

The twins also complain about the amounts transferred monthly by the aunt. They say that brother and grandmother receive more.

“I asked her for a raise of two thousand (dollars), and she was already saying that it was absurd to earn two thousand, since it’s not even close to what we have. Not even close to what she takes a month to pay ours accounts,” says Sofia.

“We managed to at least increase it to a thousand (dollars) a month”, completes Marina.

Sofia complains that her aunt didn’t let her buy the car she wanted.

“I asked my aunt for the Porsche I always dreamed of having. She said she spoke to the prosecutor and she said I couldn’t have this car because it was too luxurious for a 17 year old. also because it was very expensive. I found it very strange and looked for a cheaper car. In the end, I ended up buying a car at half the price of the one I wanted.”

They also ask for an audit to understand how the process is and the values ​​moved from the beginning.

The millionaire inheritance left by Gugu has been the target of family disputes since the presenter’s death.

In his will, Gugu divided his fortune allotting:

75% for the three children

25% remaining for the five nephews

Without being mentioned in the document, Rose Miriam fights in court to prove that she had a stable relationship with the presenter, and be entitled, in addition to the pension, to half of the assets built by him during the period they were together.

Rose and Gugu have had a lot of pictures together over the years, there are pictures, travel and public appearances.