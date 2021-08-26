Gustavo Almeida speaks at U-17 with ‘Corinthian values’ and about maximum strength at Paulisto

Eliminated early from the Brasileirão in the category, Corinthians Under-17 goes through a long period without official games. In total, Gustavo Almeida, the team’s coach, will have 56 days, focused only on training and friendlies, until his next appointment, when he will face Guarani, at Paulistão Under-17, this Saturday.

The commander will have a rejuvenated squad in his hands, as nine athletes have been promoted to the Under-20 category. In an exclusive interview with My Timon, Gustavo Almeida spoke about the reformulation in the squad, and detailed the period after the training he had.

“In this second half period, as happens every year in the U-17, after the middle of the year, it’s time to look more at the younger ones, who used the first semester to evolve, used the training to evolve, and at that moment they are more ready, in a physical, technical and mental point of view, to take more advantage of the opportunities in the U-17. The focus in this period was really the athletes of 2005, evaluating those players who already have a certain potential to start being protagonists in this category. Mainly due to the occupation of some 2004 space in the top category and others who have been undergoing the transition process.” explained Gustavo, to My Timon.

Although they had poor results in 2021, it was under the command of Gustavo Almeida that Corinthians was crowned runner-up in the Brazilian Under-17 Championship in 2019. The team still counted on Cauê, Rodrigo Varanda, and Matheus Donelli, names known by the Corinthians fans.

In conversation with the My Timon, Gustavo Almeida also spoke about his relationship with the Sub-20 committee, the squad he will use in Paulistão and his goals for the rest of the season. Check it out in the sequel!

Check out the full interview with Gustavo Almeida

The category was without games for a long period. What has been the main focus of training?

“In this period of the second semester, as happens every year in the U-17, after the middle of the year, it’s time to look more at the younger people, who used the first semester to evolve, used training to evolve, and right now they are more ready, physically, technically, and mentally, to take more opportunities in the U-17. The focus in this period was really the athletes of 2005, evaluating those players who already have a certain potential to start being protagonists in this category. Mainly because of the occupation of the space of some 2004 in the top category and others that have been making the transition process.”

Wesley, born in 2005, should gain space in Paulistão Corinthians Agency

In the U-20, it is normal to use an alternative team in the state championship. What will it be like in the U-17?

“The idea is to go with the strongest team possible. We’ll have all the athletes that are available. It’s obvious that for the moment of the Under-20, of two simultaneous and heavy competitions, they are having to take turns with the squad, and that opens up space for some 2004 to participate, but when that doesn’t happen, they will be used below, because our goal is to keep developing them. Keep making these transitioning players able to play as much as possible in their category, which is what will make them grow, develop to the fullest as players.”

Corinthians is the team with the most representatives in the U-15 team, made up of 2006 athletes. How will the integration of these names into the U-17 work?

! 2006 is a category that has been idle for a long time, they have not competed for a long time, so at this moment it is important that they return to this moment of competition, hence the importance of the Paulista U-15, so that we can really see them and evaluate them, and the normal process happens. The normal thing is for them to compete in the category and, towards the end of the year, the transition process to the U-17 takes place. If there is any specific situation that we evaluate as an interesting challenge, if he trains or plays in the top division, we can do it. But the priority is that these athletes can compete in their category.”

Diogo Siston revealed a good relationship with you. How has your day-to-day been?

“It has been a very interesting moment within the club, in relation to the integration of categories. Ideas are coming together, as to how to do them. So, daily we have conversations for aligning processes, ideas, descending or rising players, to try to do this in a transparent, clear way, both between us and for the players. For this, we count on the support of Eduardo Húngaro, our coordinator, who ends up doing this mediation as well. Our contact is daily, permanent, and a lot of information exchange”.

And finally, what are the goals pursued by the category for the season?

“The objective has remained the same since the first day we started work: a category that represents the club’s values ​​well, at all times, on and off the field. We expect a brave, courageous, suffocating team, protagonist, which is what is expected of players in formation within Corinthians, who one day dream of representing the professional. So, we maintain this line, obviously taking advantage of younger players, seeking to start a new cycle, within a normal evaluation process It is natural that it happens in football, after a certain moment, there is an evaluation, some players continue, others do not, others gain more space, and this makes the club grow, the team grows, and at the end of the year the we can bring sports results, which is the conquest of a title in São Paulo, and most importantly, reach the end of the year with players ready and prepared to make the Sub-20, and those younger ready to be protagonists in the Sub -17 next year”.

See more at: Corinthians U-17 and Corinthians Base.