Half-naked man is pursued by assault and vandalism in England

Last Sunday (22), police in Birmingham, England, were called to investigate the occurrence of a half-naked man, aged 44, who was assaulting residents and climbing on the roof of cars. Information is from the Daily Mail.

Popular people circulating around the city managed to film the man. In the images, it is possible to see the suspect being chased by a policeman. Local authorities said the criminal assaulted two people, threw stones at homes and jumped on the roof of cars that were parked on the streets.

“He was kicked out of a casino the night before. He took off his shirt there and began to abuse security. Seeing someone being dragged and arrested is not what you expected on a Sunday morning,” said one resident, who declined to be identified.

Wearing only a boxer short, the man refused to surrender. To stop him, the police had to use force. After being arrested, it was reported that the man also assaulted a taxi driver and a store employee. The aggressor is in the custody of the English courts and will be liable for criminal damages.

See too

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ MasterChef Brasil: Juliana Arraes leaves the show feeling betrayed and disappointed

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach