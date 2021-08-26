Halo Infinite wins release date and limited Xbox X Series • Eurogamer.pt

Microsoft unveiled great Halo Infinite news at the opening of Gamescom 2021.

As he blurted out in the morning, the 343 Industries game will even make it to December 8th, but that wasn’t the only news around Halo Infinite and the series’ 20th anniversary celebration that has been unveiled.

The company presented the intro for the first season of multiplayer Halo Infinite, showing what will be the premise of the narrative that will involve the entire first season of challenges and content.

The purpose is to highlight the importance a Spartan makes on the battlefield:

In addition to this preview of what’s on the way, 343 Industries and Xbox have unveiled new products that will hit stores later this year and promise to celebrate 20 years of Halo in style.

On November 15, 2021, the Xbox Series X – Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle and the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 controller arrive in stores, which will give a Halo style to your games.

This is the first limited edition Xbox Series X available for purchase officially and features sensational style. It will cost $549 and will be accompanied by the digital version of Halo Infinite.

In addition, you’ll have the Elite Series 2 remote referring to Halo Infinite, also limited edition.

The command, which will cost $199, features a design reminiscent of the Master Chief and inspired by his armor: