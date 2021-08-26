Harry Kane decides future: ‘I’ll stay at Tottenham’

This Wednesday morning (25), the English captain Harry Kane ended the doubts and speculations about his future. After rumors that he would be dissatisfied at Tottenham, the player published on social networks the confirmation that he remains at the club “100% focused”. Check out:

I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks. ⚽

At 28, Kane is the highest scorer in Spurs history. Despite this, in search of titles, the player would supposedly be looking for new challenges in another club. Rumors that he would move to Manchester City increased after coach Pep Guardiola revealed that there was interest in the player. But Tottenham did not give in to the proposals.

Last season in the Premier League, he played 35 games, scored 23 goals and 14 assists. Even without relevant titles with the Spurs, he has already been top scorer in the Premier League three times, in the 15/16 season, with 25 goals, in 16/17 with 29 and in 20/21 with 23.