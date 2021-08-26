Hidden Society, Land Equity: Understand suspicions about FIB Bank, Covaxin’s guarantor | Covid’s CPI

During the hearing, senators presented a series of information already obtained by the CPI that demonstrate inconsistencies in the financial capacity of FIB Bank and in the composition of the company’s corporate structure.

For parliamentarians, there is evidence that a seller from Alagoas was used as orange of the guarantor, and that there is a hidden partner operating on behalf of the company which appears in a contract signed by the federal government.

The CPI is investigating the relationship with the business of lawyer Marcos Tolentino, named as a friend of the government leader in the Chamber, Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR).

The deputy entered the CPI’s crosshairs after the Miranda brothers reported that President Jair Bolsonaro mentioned the name of Barros when warned of suspected irregularities in the purchase of Covaxin.

The contract for the Indian vaccine provided for 20 million doses at a value of R$1.6 billion, but it was canceled on suspicion of irregularities – no dose was delivered.

Amidst a series of contradictions, senators affirmed that there was a “rogue” operation and that it is clear that there was a “conspiracy” involving the acquisition of the purchase of the Indian vaccine. The Public Ministry and the Federal Police are investigating the contract.

According to Roberto Ramos Júnior, FIB Bank – which, despite its name, is not a financial institution – was founded in 2016 by two companies: MB Guassu and Pico do Juazeiro. Companies are key players in investigations.

To the CPI, the director of FIB Bank said that he received R$ 350,000 in advance for the company’s performance as guarantor of the purchase of Covaxin. The payment was made by Precise Medicines, intermediary between the Bharat Biotech laboratory and the Ministry of Health in the contract for the immunizing agent.

Need is also investigated – the company even charged the Brazilian government with an advance payment of R$ 45 million for the importation of the vaccine, which was not included in the contract.

“They paid R$350 thousand for a company that doesn’t have a dick to give a cat because they wouldn’t have R$80 million to return to the Brazilian government if the operation didn’t materialize and the transport was not carried out, which would not happen. Need wasn’t going to put a vaccine here”, said the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM).

“We may be facing here the most lurid testimony of this commission, of a monumental fraud that is being revealed”, said rapporteur Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). “It is this type of people, this type of company that was going to bring vaccine to save Brazilians. That’s why we got here to 575,000 lives lost. It’s for this kind of joke”, continued Calheiros.

The commission raised some documents about the guarantor.

Understand below some points of the investigation:

The commission investigates whether there is a hidden partner behind the command of FIB Bank. The main suspicion lies in the alleged involvement of Marcos Tolentino, a lawyer, owner of a television network and attorney for the company Pico do Juazeiro, a partner of the FIB Bank, chaired by Ricardo Benetti.

Investigated by the CPI, the leader of the government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR) stated that Tolentino is his personal friend – senators point out that he even attended the CPI to follow Barros’ testimony.

To the CPI, Roberto Junior denied that Tolentino is a partner at FIB Bank. He, however, admitted that the lawyer has a power of attorney to act on behalf of the guarantor. Junior stated that the document has to be provided by Ricardo Benetti, a shareholder of the company.

According to senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Tolentino appears in several contracts and interfaces with the Court as a representative, attorney or administrator of the FIB Bank and other companies linked to the guarantor.

During the hearing, senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) highlighted that the telephone number indicated as being from the FIB Bank would be the same as the one from Ricardo Benetti’s office, of which Tolentino is a member of the board.

Other connections with Tolentino

During the session, senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) stated that FIB Bank made 19 bank transfers, totaling R$1.9 million, between June 2020 and May 2021 to a company that belongs to the family of Tolentino.

Asked about the reason for the transfers, the president of the guarantor said he did not know the reason for the transfers. “Possibly [são] contracts that we have between these two companies”, he stated.

Humberto Costa also stated that the request to include the mention of the Central Bank is in the process for the creation of the FIB Bank website, although the BC does not authorize the guarantor to act as a bank – and also a list of e-mails linked to the guarantor. In this list, an address appears that indicates that it belongs to the lawyer: [email protected]

According to Roberto Ramos Júnior, FIB Bank has a capital of R$ 7.5 billion, paid in two properties – one in São Paulo, with an indicated value of R$ 7.2 billion, and another in Curitiba, with a value of BRL 300 million.

The billionaire land is in the name of MB Guassu, while Pico do Juazeiro is responsible for the land in Paraná.

According to senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE), there is not even a record of what would be the land in São Paulo. He also pointed out that the forestry engineer responsible for evaluating the R$300 million plot of land has already been arrested for falsifying documents.

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) also highlighted the fact that the land indicated with a value of R$7.2 billion initially appeared as registered in Curitiba. However, the internal affairs office of the notary offices indicated that the notary’s office in which the property was registered did not even exist. As a result, the property was transferred to São Paulo. “It’s actually a flying property,” quipped the senator.

Tebet also stated that, also under evidence of fraud, the R$ 300 million property had its registration suspended.

Movement by the deceased

During the session, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) presented the death certificate of the two partners of MB Guassu. He also points out that the inventory does not even contain any assets – despite the company being appointed as responsible for the land that guarantees the capital of FIB Bank.

According to Randolfe, documents indicate that there was a financial transaction between the company and the FIB Bank after the death of the partners. In the action, it is stated that “several corporate acts were performed by FIB Bank, disregarding the death of the majority shareholder of the aforementioned company”.

When asked about the matter, the president of FIB Bank refused to give any clarifications. “I will use my constitutional right to remain silent,” he said.

“The FIB Bank provided a guarantee for the purchase of vaccines with the partners of the company that paid in the capital already dead”, countered Randolfe.

Senator Renan Calheiros presented an audio in which a cold meat seller from Alagoas says he had his signature forged and his name was improperly used as an active partner of FIB Bank.

According to the seller, he found out that he was listed as a partner at FIB Bank in 2015, when, when trying to finance a motorcycle in Alagoas, he discovered that he had credit restrictions for participating in the corporate structure of companies in São Paulo.

“Months later, I was fired from my job and was unable to receive my unemployment insurance because I was still a member of the corporate structure of these companies, one of them being FIB Bank,” he said.