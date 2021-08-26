Honda Introduces New PCX 2022; Check prices and what changes

Until July, the Honda PCX accumulated no less than 15,850 units sold in Brazil. With this, it became the best-selling scooter in Brazil and with ample margin for the second place, the Yamaha NMax 160, which reached 12,184 license plates in the same period. Therefore, any changes to the PCX are important.

Honda announced the arrival of the 2022 line of its main scooter in the Brazilian market. Now the PCX will have new colors available for each version. There are still four configurations: PCX CBS, PCX ABS, PCX DLX ABS and PCX Sport ABS. The first has a conventional key and combined activation brakes. One above, the bike already receives rear disc brakes and ABS. The DLX has two-tone paintwork and the Sport has a more striking finish, both already having a face-to-face key.

The PCX CBS 2022 will always be offered in the Pearly Blue color and will cost R$ 13,510 after an increase of R$ 420. The PCX ABS 2022 will now cost R$ 14,990 (increase of R$ 580) and will have the color Metallic Gray. The DLX and Sport versions will cost R$ 15,390 (increase of R$ 550). The first has the new Silver Metallic paintwork, while the second will come painted Matte White with blue accents, including the seat. Values ​​are valid outside the state of São Paulo and do not take into account freight.



16 Photos

All versions of the Honda PCX 150 2022 are equipped with a 149.3 cm³ single-cylinder engine with liquid cooling, simple overhead control and 2 valves. It delivers 13.2 horsepower and 1.38 kgfm of torque. The gearbox is always CVT automatic and the bike already has an Idling Stop, which turns the engine off and on in longer stops, as standard.

The Honda PCX 2022 continues to bring from factory equipment such as a digital instrument panel, lighting by LED lamps, 14-inch alloy wheels, space under the seat capable of accommodating 28 liters, gadget holder in the front shield and 12V socket. The novelty begins to arrive in stores in September with a three-year warranty with no mileage limit.

