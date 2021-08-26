Hong Kong Police Investigate Tiananmen Square Watch Organizers

Hong Kong’s national security police are investigating a group behind the annual June 4 vigil that took place in the city. The date recalls the pro-democracy protesters who died during the Tiananmen Square (Tiananmen) crackdown in Beijing in 1989. The letter was sent to the organizers of the vigil and was seen by the CNN.

According to police correspondence, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Democratic and Patriotic Movements must send personal details of all its directors and members, including their names, dates of birth, addresses, contact information and roles.

The letter also requires the group – formed more than three decades ago to support those protesting democracy in Beijing – to provide all records of meetings with other political groups in Hong Kong, Taiwan and abroad, as well as reveal its source of income. .

The request was made, police said, because it was “reasonable to believe” that this information would help to investigate possible crimes against national security. The alliance must provide the information within 14 days – otherwise the group may be sued.

Hong Kong police confirmed to CNN in a statement that it had asked “certain persons” to provide information “related to the maintenance of national security” – and declined to provide further details.

The letter came after public broadcaster RTHK reported this week that the Alliance considered disbanding after last year’s enactment of a sweeping national security law in Beijing that criminalizes what counts as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

In the wake of this legislation, the city’s political and social landscape was transformed. Under the security law, protesters, journalists and pro-democracy figures were arrested; newsrooms were invaded and forced to close; textbooks, movies and websites face new censorship; and civic organizations, including labor unions, went bankrupt after pressure from the authorities.

Vigil at Tiananmen Square may have its days numbered

The group holds the annual candlelight vigil at Tiananmen Square on the anniversary of the crackdown since 1990.

The 1989 events in Tiananmen Square began with protesters – mostly university students – gathering in the center of the Chinese capital to mourn the death of a deposed former leader. Then to push for government reforms and more democracy. At dawn on June 4, however, the Chinese military entered the square, with orders to contain the protests.

No official death toll has been released, but human rights groups estimate that hundreds, if not thousands, were killed.

Protests and repression were erased from the history books in China and to this day are censored and controlled. For decades, the annual candlelight vigil in Hong Kong was the only memorial held on Chinese soil.

But the days of this watch seem to be numbered. This year’s event was banned by authorities on the grounds of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hong Kong Security office also warned that participating in or promoting any June 4 rally could violate national security law and result in arrest.

