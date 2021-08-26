Horoscope for the 25th of August 2021 for your sign

Check out the horoscope forecast for the 25th of August 2021 and find out what your sign has in store for you for love, money and health.

ARIES – March 21 to April 20

Love: With the arrival of spring, you will be introduced to someone who will have all the conditions for you to start a relationship of love. It’s who you’ll want to live an intense passion…

Money & Work: A more advantageous and tranquil situation is approaching, your accounts should be in order and with good chances of above-average acquisitions. No losses or major obstacles are foreseen…Continue reading the sign Aries

TAURUS – April 21st to May 20th

Love: In a routine encounter, something with someone new comes out in a totally different way than usual and this will make you excited to know this one better…

Money & Work: The activities tend to be very prosperous, there must be a favorable change in the finance landscape. New opportunities will allow you to grow as you’ve always wanted, as you… Continue reading Taurus

GEMINI – May 21st to June 20th

Love: Great sensations and good moments will be part of this new astral journey and at the end of it is when things will get more interesting. A path will be opened that will unite you to someone who…

Money & Work: Results more than favorable for certain matters related to your financial life. Some projects that are pending may start, certainly your vision of what the future will be… Continue reading Gemini

Horoscope – Carioca Diary for your sign

CANCER – June 21st to July 21st

Love: You need to be on the lookout for upcoming events when you come across someone who will also show unmistakable signs of their interest in you. Don’t let any kind…

Money & Work: It’s possible to go higher and further in the way money moves through your life, but you’ll have to understand that certain desires will have to wait for a better time to… Continue Reading Cancer

Keep reading the Daily Horoscope Forecast

LION – July 22nd to August 22nd

Love: The sensations and the emergence of some feelings will be stronger than any other time you have experienced. I foresee an encounter that will not be the work of chance. With…

Money & Work: You will begin to have control over your financial life, in a little more time things will start to work out with you controlling for real everything that passes through this sector…Continue reading the sign Leo

VIRGO – August 23rd to September 22nd

Love: The real chance of having a person by your side who really makes you happy is what can happen to you with the arrival of the next month. It’s someone you haven’t met yet, but…

Money & Work: And after a while they should start to appear rmore than promising results in their finances. It’s at a time when an unusual but extremely fruitful situation can… Continue reading Virgo

LIBRA – September 23 to October 22

Love: You’re in one of those periods where everything goes your way. It will be impossible for anyone to deny themselves what they will feel when they come across you. From an unforeseen encounter you can…

Money & Work: Intense days are approaching in finance. Complications will continue to decline and you will end this cycle well and with more strength to open another one. Your common sense and a little luck o…Keep reading the sign Libra

SCORPION – October 23rd to November 21st

Love: Thinking that it might not work is something you should overlook. Don’t be afraid to incorporate love into your life, living is taking risks and being hurt is part of them. Go easy and…

Money & Work: Your area of ​​life that deals with money will go through some adjustments, difficult times should be losing strength, and if you are prepared, you will know how to make the most of it so that everything works… Continue reading Scorpio

SAGITTARIUS – November 22 to December 21

Love: You will have the opportunity to discover that if you stay in a state of serenity you can attract attention in a good way, because with your calm and cheerful attitude you create a vibration…

Money & Work: When it comes to finances, you’ll have to pay attention, not because of problems, but precisely to avoid them, as new situations will give you new horizons that will demand… Continue reading the sign Sagittarius

CAPRICORN – December 22 to January 20

Love: It’s time to make a decision and follow your heart, if you feel like you are the person you want to be with then don’t waste your time. Which although it may prove to be something not lasting…

Money & Work: As the days of the next month roll in, you begin to let go of the things that mess up your money situation. Avoid the temptation to spend unnecessarily and don’t…Keep reading Capricorn

AQUARIUS – January 21st to February 19th

Love: Someone who likes you will surprise you with a gift or a very meaningful attitude. You will easily join her game and it will be the best decision of yours…

Money & Work: Don’t be discouraged by the latest financial results, you’ll be fine soon, the tide will change bringing waves of improvement. The opportunity will be given for you to add more resources to… Continue reading Aquarius sign

FISH – February 20th to March 20th

Love: The love scene shows up with surprises in your sign, because you can meet an irresistible person and a possible very interesting relationship with her will give you what…

Money & Work: It will be an astral journey to take control of your financial affairs, with alternatives and solutions that benefit this area. Look inside yourself, change a tendency to a little… Continue reading Pisces

The Diário Carioca presents the forecast for the daily Horoscope