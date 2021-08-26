how Cristiano Ronaldo approaches Manchester City

Manchester City and Cristiano Ronaldo are close to reaching an agreement on a transfer, according to a ESPN.

Sources linked to the negotiation told the report that Pep Guardiola and Cristiano Ronaldo spoke by phone this Thursday morning (26) before the possible departure of the ace from the youth.

Also according to the poll, there are some obstacles that need to be overcome before the transfer can be made – especially Juventus’ request for a transfer fee – but there is cautious optimism that an agreement can be reached.

The Old Lady demands a payment of 28 million euros, about R$ 172 million, to release Cristiano Ronaldo once and for all to Manchester City. THE ESPN he also anticipated in June that Ronaldo’s representatives were weighing the interest of Europe’s top clubs amid the possibility of a transfer.

City was approached by Juventus. But while he initially didn’t like the idea, the ace’s interest has soared after confirming this week that Harry Kane will remain in the tottenham.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is ‘relaxed’ with the possibility of losing Ronaldo, according to sources from ESPN. However, the coach would like to have a strong substitute for the attack command after the Portuguese’s departure. The market closes on August 31st.

According to the calculation of the ESPN, City and Juventus have not yet started negotiations on an agreement and it is likely that it will only happen if the English team pays the amount of R$172 million to the Italians.

Ronaldo, who recently vented on an Instagram post about his future and left the bank during Juventus’ 2-2 draw with Udinese for Italian Championship.

In training last Wednesday, the ace left the activity with an apparent injury to his arm. With the Juventus shirt, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 101 goals in 134 matches since 2018.

Five-time Golden Ball winner Ronaldo also spent six years at City rivals in Manchester, the Manchester United, between 2003 and 2009, winning the Uefa Champions League and three Premier League titles.