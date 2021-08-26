Hyoran’s departure is considered after alleged “bullshit” with Cuca, who goes public and takes a stand

O Athletic couldn’t beat the Fluminense, but remains at the top of the table and has opened a good advantage in the Brazilian championship. O palm trees, in second place, comes from negative results and distanced himself. head, at a press conference, explained the tie in Saint Januario and projected the reunion with the Rio team, opponent in the CdB.

“Priority is the next game, the Copa do Brasil is Thursday. It doesn’t stay in the background. Personally, I don’t think of any priority, even though Libertadores is much more narrowed, three games away from being champion”, he said.

The coach, incidentally, was the target of several rumors and took a stand. According to some rumors, head and Hyoran they would have run into each other during training at the CT. Jorge Nicola, on your channel on YouTube, got in touch with the commander himself, who denied and denied any kind of confusion with the midfielder.

Photo: Gustavo Garello-Pool/Getty Images



Right after the disagreement, head would have requested the departure of Hyoran, but the rumor was also denied. There was never any fight in the Athletic, which is at its best moment of the season and is at the forefront of the three main competitions of the year: liberators, Brazil’s Cup and Brazilian championship.

In the view of some directors, the lie was implemented in order to destabilize the environment, which is great. Hyoran, in fact, became a reserve, but has no proposal/probe and is focused on Rooster. In the sector, head has several options and has used Nacho, Zaracho and allan.