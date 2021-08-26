Hyundai Crete 2022: See Impressions of Revamped Compact SUV | Releases

Disclosure We went to Haras Tuiuti (SP) to accelerate the Hyundai Creta 2022, with a new turbo engine; see the equipment

Re-styling a car is the most important moment in a product’s life. It can decide whether a ‘flopped’ model will sell well, or whether a bestseller will become a real failure. There is no lack of examples of both cases in Brazil.

O Hyundai Crete

seeks a different path. Launched in 2017, the SUV produced in Piracicaba (SP) is one of the highlights of the category. His best moment was in 2018, when he surpassed the Honda HR-V

per thousand units and established itself as the best seller in Brazil in the segment.

In its restyling, the Crete

wants to repeat the good performance of the predecessor. Radical changes were adopted, both in the look and mechanics and equipment package.

What has changed?

Well, pretty much everything. But Crete is still built on the GB platform, a factor that categorizes the 2022 model as a restyle

, not a new generation. This platform, it is worth remembering, is an adaptation of the base that was used in the Elantra

– that is, a compact SUV with a mid-model base.

The look brings clear inspirations from Palisade, SUV

large scale that is successful in the United States. The headlights are now divided, with a larger part below and a narrower fillet above. Interestingly, this pattern continues at the rear.

The interior is also different, bringing a more sophisticated air. Highlight for the multimedia center

10.25-inch, the largest in its class, and the new four-way drive mode selector: economy, normal, custom and sport.

Another major change in Crete’s new generation is under the hood. The basic versions of the SUV lose the old 1.6 aspirated engine with 128 hp of power and 16.5 kgfm of torque and gain the new 1.0 turbo

120 hp and 17.5 kgfm of torque.

In addition to being more ‘twisted’, Crete’s 1.0 turbo engine delivers its full power at just 1,500 rpm, against 4,500 rpm in the previous 1.6 model. Do not be fooled by the low displacement, as we are talking about an SUV that has radically improved its performance.

already the 2.0 engine

which follows in line in the more expensive versions of the Crete 2022 gained only 1 hp compared to the previous model, totaling 167 hp of power at 6,200 rpm and 20.5 kgfm of torque at 4,700 rpm.

And to finalize the 2022 line changes, some versions of Hyundai Crete

gained new names: Comfort

, Limited

, Platinum

and Ultimate

. The SUV with the old face will continue to be sold in stores like Crete Action.

Equipments

Hyundai intends to confront rivals with a robust equipment package. The most equipped versions of Crete 2022

gained camera for blind spot monitoring (with cluster display), autonomous braking system (upgraded to identify bicycles), lane-stay assistant and adaptive cruise control.

Items already present in the Hyundai Crete 2021

, such as stability and traction control, ramp start assistant and tire pressure monitoring, are still included in the 2022 package.

lose and win

As previous Crete remains in line, the Hyundai

felt free to change a few things. The trunk that previously had 431 liters now has 422. That’s because the engineers chose to move the rear seat back and give more room to the knees.

On the outside, thanks to the new design, the model is a little wider and longer, but nothing too noticeable. he still has multiple cameras

spread across the body, which form a 360° view on the multimedia center. This is a great resource to avoid unwanted ‘grazing’ in the building’s parking lot.

What’s up?

It was no surprise that the 1.0 turbo engine would fit like a glove in Crete. The old 1.6 left something to be desired when we talk about urban situations

that demanded agility, even more so considering the full torque delivered at 4,500 rpm.

With the new 1.0 turbo, the SUV got much smarter to face climbs and exits at traffic lights. The big highlight is the automatic transmission

six-speed, which has smooth and intelligent shifts, according to the driving mode chosen by the driver.

Combining the agility of the engine and the good behavior of the transmission, we have an SUV that is very pleasant to drive. Crete still lacks sound insulation, especially in more fervent accelerations during resumptions.

The version 2.0 aspirated repeats the good performance we already know. According to Hyundai

, in addition to maintaining the power and torque numbers of the previous model, the 2022 version is slightly more economical. Inmetro numbers have not yet been published.

champion strategy

Disclosure Hyundai wants to regain market leadership in compact SUVs. New Crete has everything to rock

As we said before, changing a winning team is a difficult task, but the Hyundai

seems safe to take the ‘three dots’ home. In addition to the bold look, I highlight the good performance of the 1.0 turbo engine and the safety equipment package.

In the coming weeks, we will have the Hyundai Crete 2022

in our newsroom for a comparison against its main rivals, turbocharged, VW T-Cross

and Chevrolet Tracker

. Expect very close combat between the three. Check the prices below.

Crete Comfort 1.0 AT6: R$ 107,490

Crete Limited 1.0 AT6: BRL 120,490

Crete Platinum 1.0 AT6: R$ 135,490

Crete Ultimate 2.0 AT6: R$147,990