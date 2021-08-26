‘I know where the cancer is. We have a way to win the war’, says Bolsonaro in a video





Hours after the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), rejected a request for impeachment by minister Alexandre de Moraes, the president Jair Bolsonaro published a video on social networks – apparently old – in which he says it is possible to “win this war”.

“We only win the war, folks, if we have information. If the people are well informed and are aware of what is happening, we will win this war”, says the president in the recording.

“I know what I have to do, within the four lines of the Constitution. If the people, more and more, get informed, start showing their neighbors what the future of our Brazil is, we will win this war,” he added.

In the recording, Bolsonaro also claims to know “where the cancer in Brazil is”.

“If this cancer is cured, the body returns to its normality. Do we have a deal? If anyone thinks I have to be more explicit, I’m sorry”, completes the head of the National Executive.

– IN THE 4 LINES OF THE CONSTITUTION.

– President JAIR BOLSONARO. pic.twitter.com/3ofpJJHsoG — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) August 25, 2021

