‘I rescued my essence even more’, says Zezé Di Camargo about living on the farm

Zeze di Camargo, who is living on his farm in Araguapaz, in the interior of Goiás, with his wife, Graciele Lacerda and his mother, Helena Camargo, spoke about having moved to the location during the pandemic and the launch of his solo project.

In an interview with Quem magazine, the singer said that he rescued his countryman essence: “Due to the social isolation, I settled on my farm in Araguapaz, where I created and developed Rústico, which rescues even more my human essence. of the countryside, of the lover of rhymes and moonlit nights.”

“I not only declaimed, I even prophesied in a poem I wrote a few years ago: ‘I was born in a white house, perched on a mountain foot, where the birds sing and spring is more beautiful. I’m from the land where the forest is green all year round, I’m from the state that beats the heart of Brazilians… I’m a traveling boy in search of something more, but one day I’ll come back and plant my dreams in Goiás”.

“That’s basically it: with the absence of shows, I went back to my roots, I took my wife and parents to the farm. There, day by day, the desire to produce something with my way of being grew. It’s just like that: planting dreams in my land”, concluded Zezé.

About the solo project, the artist guaranteed that he will not be separated from his duo, his brother Luciano Camargo, with whom he has a 30-year career together.

See too

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ MasterChef Brasil: Juliana Arraes leaves the show feeling betrayed and disappointed

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach