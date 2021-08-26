‘I thought I could reach the other window, but I didn’t,’ says nanny who jumped from the 3rd floor of the building to escape her mistress | Bahia

“When I saw the bathroom tipper, then I tried to get out. I thought I was reaching the other window, but I didn’t and I let go. I was hanging from a ‘step’ where he spreads clothes, but I didn’t reach the other window, I let go and fell”. The harrowing story is from 25-year-old nanny Raiana Ribeiro da Silva, who on Wednesday (25), in Salvador, threw herself from the third floor of a building to escape from her mistress who, according to the young woman, attacked her and kept in private prison. [Assista vídeo acima]

The case is being investigated by the 9th Territorial Police (DT/Boca do Rio). According to the Civil Police, the boss was summoned and will be heard this Thursday (26). O G1 he tried to talk to the woman, but until the last update of this article, he hadn’t been able to get in touch.

Raiana survived the fall but suffered a broken foot. She was discharged on Wednesday, but will have to stay a few days without getting out of bed. It was under these conditions that the young woman granted an interview and reported what had happened.

The young woman lived in the city of Itanagra, about 150 km from Salvador, found a job opening through a website and moved to Salvador. She said that she had been working at the site for about a week, taking care of three children, and that the attacks began after she told her employer that she wanted to leave her job.

“I was going to do eight days today [que estava trabalhando lá], but the aggression started on Tuesday. It started because I told her that I couldn’t do it anymore, that I was going out on Wednesday. Then she said: ‘I’ll show you, bitch, if you go out’. And then he started attacking me”, said the young woman.

“She hit me, pulled my hair, bit me. Various aggressions… I slapped him”, he detailed.

1 of 2 Unable to get out of bed, Raiana told the whole story — Photo: Reproduction/TV Bahia Unable to get out of bed, Raiana told the whole story — Photo: Reproduction/TV Bahia

Raiana highlighted that, in addition to wanting to leave work, she found a better opportunity and, therefore, told her employer that she was leaving.

“I was already wanting to leave and a better opportunity appeared for me, and I wanted to seize the opportunity and asked her to leave”, said the nanny, not knowing that the situation would worsen on Wednesday.

“She locked me in the bathroom yesterday morning, and that’s when the desperation to escape somehow hit,” she said.

It was at this moment when, according to the young woman, she tried to leave the bathroom’s swing, was unable to access the other window and threw herself from the third floor.

She also revealed that she didn’t eat properly at her employer’s house. “I haven’t eaten or drank water since Tuesday. I came to eat something when I got here last night,” reported the woman.

2 of 2 Raiana’s lawyer said that, according to her, there are cameras in every room of the house where the case occurred — Photo: Reproduction/TV Bahia Raiana’s lawyer said that, according to her, there are cameras in every room of the house where the case occurred — Photo: Reproduction/TV Bahia

The lawyer Bruno Oliveira, who represents the nanny, said that the case is part of the crime of private imprisonment, with aggravation.

“Private imprisonment is identified, where in article 148 of the Penal Code it says that depriving someone of liberty through kidnapping or private imprisonment is detention for one to three years. Also in the same Penal Code, in the same article, paragraph two, there is an aggravating factor, which is what happened to her: if this prison causes physical or moral suffering, the penalty ranges from two to eight years. That’s what we’re going to request for the police authority to make this report”, he said.

The lawyer also said that, according to Raiana, the property where she was kept had cameras in every room, and that this was informed to the police, so that they can request the images of these cameras and those of the condominium.

Audios reveal grief

Nanny who threw herself on the 3rd floor of the building asked for help via messaging app

Before jumping from the third floor of the building, Raiana even sent an audio message asking family members for help in a messaging app; listen.

“Oh my God, call the police. I’m being assaulted here. I’m being attacked here, denies, at work, in Imbuí. Call the police, call the police, please, please,” he said.

According to Raiana’s defense, she managed to send the audio to the family with a request for help, but later the cell phone was collected by her boss. Family members went to Salvador in search of the victim and were unable to find the condominium.

“We started texting her, but she wasn’t answering. Yesterday I called her again, she said that her boss was close to her and she couldn’t speak,” said the girl’s mother.

A friend of Raiana’s added that the nanny said she was beaten with slaps and a wooden spoon.

Nanny plays from the 3rd floor of a building in Salvador; police investigate committed private prison

After the case, the Domestic Union stated that it called the Regional Labor Superintendence.

“It is no longer permissible, at a time like this, for such violence to happen. During the pandemic, cases of female workers who are forced to be confined in the workplace have appeared a lot,” said a union member.

Enslaved in the home: see stories of 3 women freed from the exploitation of their bosses

Enslaved at home: the moving stories of three women who were freed from the exploitation of their bosses

See more state news at G1 Bahia.

Watch videos from G1 and TV Bahia

