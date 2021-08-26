Ibovespa hesitates after two Fed rallies on the horizon By Reuters







By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – He wavered this Thursday, after two consecutive highs, amid a more cautious environment abroad, where the spotlight is focused on the symposium in Jackson Hole, particularly on the speech of the chair of the central bank North American on Friday.

At 11:19, the Ibovespa was down 0.06%, to 120,749.72 points. The drop comes after accumulating a high of 2.85% in the last two trading sessions. The financial volume in this session totaled 5.8 billion reais.

Analysts expect it to offer new clues in the last trading session of the week as to when the Fed may start to cut back on its asset purchases, though there is no expectation of surprises or announcements that could shake markets much. He will speak at 11:00 am (Brasilia time).

“The business climate in general is one of caution,” said senior economist at Banco ABC Brasil (SA:), Daniel Xavier, recalling that last week the Fed suggested in its monetary policy minutes that it may start to reduce its purchases. of financial assets before the end of the year.

On Wall Street, the and Composite worked with discrete variations after renewing historic highs the day before.

In Brazil, political-institutional tension does not let up, with President Jair Bolsonaro criticizing the decision of Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), d

The water crisis in the country is also worrying, highlighted the chief economist of the digital bank Modalmais, Álvaro Bandeira, particularly the effect on inflation of potential new increases in electricity prices.

Highlights

Cyrella ON (SA:) retreated 2.9%, on an adjustment day, after the shares rose in the last two sessions, accumulating an increase of 16.7% in the period. The real estate sector index, which also includes shopping mall shares, yielded 1.5%. Cosan ON (SA:) fell 2.5%, returning gains from the two previous sessions and having accumulated a drop of almost 14% in August so far, while financial agents are still digesting changes in the group’s investment strategy. CCR ON (SA:) showed a decline of 0.8%, with the announcement on the radar that Andrade Gutierres closed an agreement to sell its stake in the infrastructure concessions group to the Brazilian IG4 Capital. Vale ON (SA:) rose 0.2%, in line with the new rise in prices in China. Petrobras PN (SA:) advanced 0.4%, detached from the decline in prices abroad. Itau PN (SA:) was down 0.7% and Bradesco PN (SA:) was down 0.4%, weakening the Ibovespa.