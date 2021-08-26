In fall, moving average is 718 daily deaths per Covid; total number of victims exceeds 576 thousand | Coronavirus

Brazil registered 901 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling this Wednesday (25) 576,730 deaths since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 718 — the smallest recorded since January 4th (when he was in 707). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -19% and points out the trend of fall .

The moving average of cases, on 26,691 a day, it again reached the lowest level seen in more than nine months (see details below).

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Wednesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Thursday (19): 821

Friday (20): 821

Saturday (21): 773

Sunday (22): 765

Monday (23): 766

Tuesday (24): 730

Wednesday (25): 718

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

only the Sergipe shows an upward trend in deaths. Most states, 16 of them, have a tendency to fall.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 20,645,055 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 30,047 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 26,691 diagnoses per day, the smallest since november 13 (when it was at 25,599), resulting in a variation of -15% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates stability.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

On the rise (only 1 state): IF

IF In stability (9 states and the DF): PA, DF, RJ, RN, RS, AC, MS, ES, SC, PR

PA, DF, RJ, RN, RS, AC, MS, ES, SC, PR Falling (16 states): AL, GO, MT, MA, TO, MG, PI, SP, BA, PB, PE, CE, RO, RR, AM, AP

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Brazilians who are immunized, that is, who have taken the necessary doses of vaccines against Covid are 27.24% of the population. There are 57,687,624 applied doses of immunizing agents since the start of vaccination in January. The data was also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles.

The first dose was applied to 126,643,511 people, which corresponds to 59.81% of the population.

Adding the first, the second and the single dose, there are 183,473,620 applied doses.

See the situation in the states

ES: -8%

MG: -27%

RJ: +9%

SP: -29%

DF: +12%

GO: -20%

MS: -4%

MT: -21%

AC: 0%

AM: -49%

AP: -59%

PA: +14%

RO: -46%

RR: -48%

TO: -27%

AL: -16%

BA: -30%

EC: -41%

MA: -24%

PB: -34%

PE: -34%

PI: -27%

RN: +4%

SE: +24%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).