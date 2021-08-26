In ‘In the Times of the Emperor’, Eudoro will try to take Tonico’s place in election | come around

Review the scene where Tonico is trapped in Floriano’s basement:
Review the scene in which Floriano catches Tonico and Jerusa in the act:
Concerned about Tonico’s disappearance, Nelio (João Pedro Zappa) started looking for his friend with the help of Eudoro.
Review the scene where Nelio and Eudoro look for Tonico:
Unsuccessful in the searches, Nélio gets desperate when he thinks about the possibility of Tonico having been murdered. Now Eudoro, instead of worrying about the disappearance of his partner and future son-in-law, sees an opportunity to get along with Tonico’s misfortune.
Review the scene where Eudoro plans to run for Tonico:
Meanwhile, in his captivity, Tonico tries to break the rope with which Jerusa and Floriano tied him to get out of the basement.
26 august
Thursday
Tonico makes an effort, but cannot be heard by Nelio and Eudoro, who leave the barn. Thereza decides to talk to journalist Nino. Pilar is expelled from the convent classes. Tonico manages to free himself from the moorings and signs up as a candidate for deputy. Zayla sets up Pilar. Luísa visits schools with Pedro and falls in love with the emperor. Quinzinho, Clemência, Licurgo and Germana find the devastated building leased at auction. Lota and Batista get lost on their way to Quinta. Pilar is attacked by a man in the alley Zayla sent her to. Thereza asks Nino to stop cursing Pedro in his newspaper. Luísa confesses her passion for Pedro.
