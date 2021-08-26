In negotiations with Corinthians, Roger Guedes deletes photos from when he played for Palmeiras

Forward Roger Guedes is negotiating his coming to Corinthians. In the midst of negotiations, the player deleted photos from the time he was defending Palmeiras, Timão’s biggest rival.

The athlete defended the rival team between 2016 and 2017 – when he was Brazilian champion. Posts from this period are for friends and family only. For Palmeiras, the forward took the field for 83 games and scored 12 goals. After his rival’s departure, Roger Guedes went to Atlético-MG.

After getting the termination with Shandong Taishan, from China, Roger Guedes was free in the market. As reported by My Timon, last Wednesday the player’s manager and the Corinthians board met and the club presented numbers and limits to the agent.

The parties differ on the economic rights of the player. As is already known, Corinthians cannot buy such a hefty percentage. At the same time, the staff believes that this early acquisition would be important. Consensus on the topic will be needed. There is no deadline for a definition, but registration for Brasileirão closes on September 24th.

Roger Guedes was revealed by Criciúma and, after playing for Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, he went to Chinese football. In three seasons at Shandong Taishan, he has played in 52 matches and scored 27 goals.

