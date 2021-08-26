‘In the times of the Emperor’: Luísa catches Dom Pedro kissing another

Mariana Ximenes is Luísa (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of “In the times of the Emperor”, Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) is going to catch Dom Pedro (Selton Mello) kissing another woman after Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) swindles.

The empress will be angry when the emperor announces that he will take the countess and her daughters with them on a long journey. Then you will think of a plan to separate them. Is it over there will ask Celestina (Bel Kutner) take a clothes seller, Mariquinha, Dom Pedro’s former lover, to the palace, with the excuse that he needs to do some shopping. Teresa will order the girl to wait in her husband’s office.

Some time later, he will arrive and be surprised by her presence. The two will be talking with the door ajar, and Mariquinha will start insinuating herself.

– Please, Mariquinha. What happened between us is over a long time ago – he will say.

– Not for me!

– We should not! Someone might show up and…

At the same time, Celestina will call Luísa and tell her that Dom Pedro is in her office with a mistress. The Countess will go there, and as she approaches, she will see the woman kissing the Emperor.

She will leave in a hurry and very angry.

