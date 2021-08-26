INCC-M slows down to 0.56% in August, after 1.24% in July, reveals FGV

The National Construction Cost Index – M (INCC-M) decelerated from 1.24% in July to 0.56% in August, reported this Thursday, 26, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). Inflation added up in 12 months by the index cooled from 17.35% in July to 17.05% in August. The INCC-M accumulates an increase of 11.37% in 2021, according to FGV.

The deceleration of the indicator was driven by the relief in the Materials, Equipment and Services sub-index, which changed from 1.37% in July to 1.10% in August, with emphasis on materials for structure (1.85% to 1.05% ). Finishing materials also decelerated, from 1.44% to 1.16%, while installation materials (0.28% to 0.46%) and equipment for transporting people (2.42% to 3.37% ) advanced.

The Services group accelerated from 0.65% to 0.78%, influenced by the rental of machinery and equipment (0.61% to 1.37%). Technical services (0.92% to 1.08%) also increased the rise in prices, but personal services cooled, from 0.71% to 0.53%.

The Labor sub-index had no change in August (0.0%), after registering a 1.12% increase in July. All openings (auxiliary, technical and specialized) were stable.

