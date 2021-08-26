Insider: Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie Update Partnership

A man driven by revenge may even sit on a mountain of money and it won’t affect his resolve. This cliché of the revenge thrillers that the cinema has sold us becomes the very premise of infiltrator, remake of the french movie Cash Truck, from 2004, about a crime boss who needs to infiltrate as a security guard in a strong-car company to find out who organized the robbery that took his son’s life.

infiltrator set the director’s meeting Guy Ritchie with today’s star Jason Statham, and it looks like a tailor-made material for this reunion to happen, after 15 years, refreshed. Ritchie was responsible for making between 1998 and 2000 the English gang movies that made Statham known worldwide, and today, at 54, the actor is already qualified to star in his own middle-age revenge thrillers, a trend that Liam Neeson and Keanu Reeves established with their own franchises over the last decade.

Why infiltrator does it look tailored? Because it’s a very clever combination of heist film and revenge film, one interest that the plot generates right from the start is to follow how these two subgenres compete for space and alternate throughout the narrative, divided into chapters and non-structured. linear. This interest tends to diminish from the middle to the end, especially when the structure becomes predictable and when the script uses chance as a last resort (the protagonist spends the entire film making connections and in the end it’s a coincidence that solves everything).

It is very pleasant, however, to put infiltrator from this perspective of the Ritchie-Statham partnership and see how it reorganized itself in a context of less caricatured and more direct urban thrillers. just like in snack (2000), we still have groups of characters organized as gangs (who continue to wear polo shirts buttoned around their necks, in the London fashion), but as the central point of view (Statham seeking revenge) is individual and pulls the orchestration of the narrative for you, it is forbidden to make a mosaic-film, with multiple protagonists, such as snack. The strategy of going back and forth in time is one way to solve this: the parallel cores – Statham’s gang, the villain’s gang – are introduced not as mosaic but as pieces of a single plot. Less diffuse, more direct.

The very way of filming and using music seems to be thought of infiltrator to simplify things. If it’s a film about contention (Statham’s character acts coldly and, if he had his choice, he would strafe from start to finish) and about the expectation of an always-postponed duel, both the camera (which keeps doing zoom-ins and zoom- half outs, bit by bit) and the ever-repeating themes of the great soundtrack of Chris Benstead they reinforce this restrained obsessive character. The amount of silences (or naturalistic sound removed to privilege small noises) and the division of the film into chapters reinforce dryness and gauge as strategies.

The stylistic choices really need to draw attention to themselves, because as the entire core of the film presents itself as a long temporal digression before the revelation and the final meeting, sometimes the viewer’s interest will be sustained by the virtuoso. At those times Guy Ritchie shows that his 20-year career has taught him ways to at least vary his arsenal of dirty tricks a little (as in the montage that plays “Folsom Prison Blues”, clipped like a trailer).

The impression that is left at the end of infiltrator it’s very positive because it suggests that Statham and Guy Ritchie made an effort not to repeat themselves or stall in time. Ritchie seems in search of a new minimalism, and he’s certainly watched a movie from S. Craig Zahler or other contemporary French thrillers, in addition to Cash Truck, to give more gravity and dryness to the outbreaks of violence. Statham, on the other hand, operates here a darker variation of his usual stone persona, silent and classy, ​​and he knew how to choose a revenge thriller that didn’t just sound like an opportunity to reposition his brand (although the elements of a potential franchise are all there). ).