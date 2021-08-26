Inspired by Triple Crown, Palmeiras launches a new shirt 3 with golden details; see pictures

In partnership with Puma, O palm trees released his new shirt 3 this Wednesday, the day before his 107th birthday. The shirt alludes to the three achievements of Verdão in the 2020 season: Campeonato Paulista, Conmebol Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

The uniform is presented in tapioca color. The Triple Crown symbol will be represented on the back of the shirt, with a gold finish. In addition, the team’s own shield also has details in gold.

The sponsor, through the campaign “From where the gold comes”, will make a retrospective of the achievements, spreading 37 plaques with art and phrases that highlight important moments of each one of the games.

The tributes will be spread in places with a strong connection to the São Paulo club, such as the surroundings of Allianz Parque, the social club, Academia de Futebol, official Palmeiras stores, as well as bakeries, restaurants, lottery stores, among others.

Fans will also receive lambe-lambes so they can put the arts in their homes.

Palmeiras’ new jersey 3 for the 2021 season Disclosure

“The year 2020 was one of the most victorious on the field in our entire history. Winning the Triple Crown is a huge achievement and we are very proud to have given this joy to our fans, which is the reason this club exists. Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores titles with a shirt means materializing the determination of all athletes and bringing it to our fans. Puma has become increasingly solid,” said the president of Palmeiras, Maurício Galiotte.

The new Verdão jersey will be displayed in the club’s trophy room, which will be inaugurated this Thursday, August 26, the date of the celebration of the anniversary of Palmeiras.

The purchase of shirts can be made through the sponsor’s website, or through the stores online and physics of the Lecture.

Starting on Friday, the uniform can also be purchased at other stores.